Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?
Drake Maye may not be participating in the 2024-2025 NFL playoffs, but the New England Patriots quarterback is still on cloud nine after proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson.
The 22-year-old football star popped the question to Hudson near the ocean and shared photos of the moment on his Instagram on January 15. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!"
While Maye and Hudson have known each other for some time, sports fans have been curious to know exactly who the No. 3 overall pick's future wife is. Here is everything we know about Ann Michael Hudson.
They started dating in middle school
Maye and Hudson met well before he became a big deal in the football world. The two have been together since they were 12 years old and dated throughout high school at William A. Hough. Their love story continued at the University of North Carolina.
Hudson first posted about their relationship in 2020, making them Instagram official despite being together for much longer.
She is studying business at UNC
Maye's time at UNC is well-documented, particularly on the Tar Heels football team, where he holds the school's record for most passing yards in a single season. However, Hudson has also accomplished a great deal at the prestigious college.
She is currently studying business with a double minor in entrepreneurship and conflict management, according to her Linkedin. She was also a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
Her brother and Maye were on the Tar Heels team together
Hudson's family is also involved in the football world. Her father played ball at Wofford College and her younger brother Tad played for the Tar Heels — including one year as Maye's teammate. Tad left UNC in 2024 to play for East Carolina University.
She was with Maye when he was drafted to the Patriots
Having football in her family made Hudson a huge fan. She supported Maye throughout his college career and was right by his side when he was selected No. 3 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft. Hudson even documented Maye's monumental career moment on Instagram.
Hudson played sports herself
Hudson is no stranger to playing sports herself. She was the team captain for her varsity softball, field hockey, and cheerleading teams in high school. In 2022, she became the assistant coach for the 10-and-under girls' softball team at Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation.
