Who Is Derrick Henry's Girlfriend? All About Adrianna Rivas

Adrianna Rivas has been by Derrick Henry's side since the beginning. The Baltimore Ravens star and Rivas have created a life together, which they've documented on social media.

They are mostly private with their personal lives but the pair have shared huge family updates like expanding their family, cute moments with their dogs, and Rivas supporting Henry at NFL games.

Take a look below to see more about Rivas and her relationship with the Ravens star:

Adrianna Rivas Graduated From University Of Texas

Rivas graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in public relations in 2016. In photos posted on Instagram from her graduation, she shared the big moment with her relatives, who also posed with her for pictures.

Adrianna Rivas and Derrick Henry Started Dating In 2016

Her first Instagram post with Henry was in 2017, when she shared a selfie with him and their dog. While that photo is not on her page currently, Rivas does have an earlier photo from the beginning of their relationship still on the main grid. This photo was from 2020, when she supported Henry at the Pro Bowl.

Adrianna Rivas and Derrick Henry Share 3 Children

Rivas and Henry have three daughters together. The couple welcomed their first baby together, Valentina Allure, in May 2020. Their second daughter, Celine Amor, was born in April 2024. The pair's youngest daughter, Monroe Capri, was born in January 2026.

Henry has been open about fatherhood in several of his interviews since welcoming his daughters. In 2020, Henry was a guest on Kevin Hart's "Cold As Balls" show, where he shared that he was adjusting to the lack of sleep after Valentina was born.

Now having three daughters, Henry is going into his Mamba mentality as a girl dad of three.

"I'm a big Kobe Bryant fan, so, you know, I kind of got the same mentality with the girls," he told People in February. Henry was referring to the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, who shares four daughters, Gianna, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, with his wife, Vanessa Bryant.





The couple also expanded their family by adding some furry friends. Henry and Ricas share a Goldendoodle named Nala and a Rottweiler mix named Nino. The dogs have been seen across the couple's social media pages.

Adrianna Rivas Makes Supporting Derrick Henry at NFL Games A Family Affair

Rivas makes sure to bring along the couple's little ones to support their father at his NFL games. Their daughters are usually dressed in Ravens attire, while Rivas will mix it up from time to time in her game-day looks. The mom of three has not yet publicly brought their youngest daughter to a game so far, but she will definitely join a game with her sisters in the future.