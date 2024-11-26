Why Jason Kelce refuses to give friends free Taylor Swift tickets
Jason Kelce isn't interested in receiving free tickets to any Taylor Swift concert, despite the fact that the global pop star is dating his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefts Tight End Travis Kelce.
The retired Super Bowl Champion, 37, recently appeared on the "Rich Eisen Show" and revealed that while he does have a great relationship with Swift, he doesn't want to create a different dynamic by poaching her for an Eras Tour comp.
"I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that, I don't wanna put that position out there." Kelce explained. "She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."
Fortunately for the seven-time pro bowler, he doesn't get many people asking him for tickets, even though the singer has offered them to him and his friends in the past.
"Thankfully I don't get a lot of people reaching out for Taylor Swift tickets," said Kelce. "It is an immediate 'no.' But, I don't get a lot of that."
Earlier in the week, Kelce announced to fans that he will be hosting a new ESPN program called, “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce." (will backlink) He and his brother Travis continue to host their "New Heights" podcast, where the siblings occasionally discuss Swift.
