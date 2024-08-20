WNBA legends Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie take old rivalry off the court
Former Lady Vols star and three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker is trading in her basketball shoes for a buzzer as she takes on none other than former WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Celebrity Family Feud this Tuesday.
Candace Parker may have recently announced her retirement from the WNBA, but don’t think she’s taking it easy just yet. The same competitive spirit that made her a legend on the basketball court is now fueling her as she steps up to the Family Feud podium, ready to dominate in a whole new arena.
Joining Parker on Team Parker are her wife, Anna, and her mother, Sara. And here’s where things get even sweeter, Parker recently welcomed her third child in May, a baby boy named Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker, in honor of the legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.
With a name like that, little Hartt is practically destined for greatness!
This isn’t just about bragging rights (though let’s be honest, winning against a fellow WNBA icon is pretty epic). Team Parker is playing for a cause close to their hearts, the Pat Summitt Foundation. With every answer, they’ll be fighting to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research.
Lisa Leslie and her squad are stepping up to the plate for the Mamba Foundation, the charity started by Kobe Bryant. Kobe and Lisa were more than just basketball legends, they were kindred spirits on and off the court, sharing that fierce Mamba Mentality that defined their careers.
Now, these two basketball powerhouses will face off in a battle of wits. Parker may have a slight advantage after appearing on Celebrity Jeopardy last year. Leslie is a fierce competitor who will bring her A-game.
And who knows? Maybe Candace Parker will add "Family Feud Champion" to her already impressive list of accomplishments.
