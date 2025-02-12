The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Working mom Serena Williams takes daughter Adira on surprise trip during busy work day

The tennis legend shares a glimpse into her life following an epic cameo at Super Bowl LIX.

Joseph Galizia

Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club, and watch their team play against Boston Common Golf during a TGL match at the SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, co-own the Los Angeles Golf Club, and watch their team play against Boston Common Golf during a TGL match at the SoFi Center on February 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Serena Williams has been the talk of the town ever since she popped up at Super Bowl LIX to crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show — but she's enjoying a quieter life with her family.

The 43-year-old tennis legend shared a glimpse into her very busy life via Instagram on Tuesday, February 11 — and showed off how good of a mom she is. The multi-time Grand Slam winner revealed that she was taking her daughter, Adira, to the zoo in the middle of a busy work day to make the one-year-old happy.

"In between meetings, I ran to take Adira to the zoo — and then I'm gonna go back to the office. Just a day in the life," Williams stated with a smile. 

Serena Williams
Serena Williams shares details of a trip to the zoo with her daughter Adira. / Photo Credit: Serena Williams on Instagram

Williams shares daughters Adira and Olympia, 7, with husband Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit. The happy couple married in 2017. 

Meanwhile, Williams chose the right Super Bowl halftime show to appear in. Lamar's performance is now the most-viewed halftime show of all time, drawing 133.5 million viewers according to Billboard, which surpassed the viewership of the game itself.

"When [Kendrick Lamar[ and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal. ’I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a Super Bowl? (Never) let’s do it!I knew my winning dance after the[Olympics] would pay off one day," Serena  wrote on Instagram about her decision to join in on the fun.

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.