WWE superstar Liv Morgan's wet white t-shirt photo gets major recognition
Liv Morgan rose to the top of the WWE mountain in 2024.
The 30-year-old captured the WWE women's world championship at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event back in May, defeating Becky Lynch to begin her second reign with the prestigious title, and successfully defending it multiple times. Now, Morgan is touting the success of a viral post from earlier in the year.
The WWE India Instagram account shared a list of the "Best Instagram Clicks" of 2024 and Morgan's post from July 16 was chosen. In the photo, she poses with her title whilst wearing a wet white undershirt, black shorts, and a chest piercing, and staring daggers into the camera. Morgan celebrated this accolade by sharing the WWE India post on her IG stories.
RELATED: WWE's Rhea Ripley twerking goes viral, hilariously reacts to nickname
Other WWE superstars that were chosen as the "best clicks" included Sheamus, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The post has already been liked over 7,000 times.
Morgan will be defending her title next against Rhea Ripley at WWE's January 6th edition of Raw. This will be the first episode of the company's flagship program on Netflix after the two agreed to a ten-year deal.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Move over LeBrons: Steph Curry, Ayesha share share epic Christmas photo with kids
Move over Currys: Savannah James does adorable Christmas TikTok dance with kids
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Primetime: Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar hits fountain of youth beside son Shedeur
Hells yeah: Loreal Sarkisian posts powerful message after trying year with Steve