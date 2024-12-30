WWE's Rhea Ripley twerking goes viral, hilariously reacts to nickname
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is a fan favorite and she continues finding ways to get the WWE Universe behind her. This weekend at a WWE Live show in Miami, she took things to the next level.
Ripley competed alongside fellow WWE Superstars Naomi and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match. The trio defeated Pure Fusion Collective to secure the win.
After the bell, Ripley had the crowd going wild.
MORE: Randy Orton's wife Kim steals Christmas spotlight twerking at holiday party
She flexed her twerking skills alongside Naomi and Bianca and got the fans on their feet. Videos of the moment quickly began going viral on social media.
MORE: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with 'freaky' pin
After the viral moment, Naomi joked about Ripley's nickname, "Big Momma," saying she gave Ripley the nickname for her twerking skills. Of course, Naomi made it clear that Ripley only shows off the skill for her, Bianca Belair, and her husband, Buddy Matthews.
MORE: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan posts alluring ‘Revenge Tour’ photo
Ripley responded to the tweet from from Naomi with her own tongue-in-cheek remark and light-hearted pun about the moment.
Well played.
People often say WWE has come a long way since the attitude era, but it's moments like this that remind the old heads of the wild moments that used to be shown on television. So when moments like this return, the crowd is always going to go wild -- especially if it's a superstar like Rhea Ripley.
