Ducks Take Flight With Pacific Division Hot Streak
The Anaheim Ducks are having a terrific start to their season. With consistent wins and a streak slowly building, this team is bringing the energy to the ice. Confidence, consistency and teamwork are building this team to reach the top.
The Ducks are flying high in the Pacific Division, with three wins back-to-back in their pocket. At the pace they are going, they could become the NHL’s underdog. It’s been a long time since the Ducks were first in their division, and they are now. With a 7-3-1 record placing them atop the standings, the Ducks have finally found what works for them, and it shows on the ice: they are playing with purpose. With many trades and team rebuilding, the team has had early-season momentum, and they're shifting expectations.
Anaheim Ducks Building Confidence With Every Win
It’s still early in the season, and the momentum could drop, but as of right now, the Ducks are on a winning streak. In the past three games, they have had a shootout, and in the other two, the Ducks clearly had the game. New additions like Chris Kreider and Mikael Granlund could be the reason the Ducks are doing as well as they are. Kreider was traded to the Ducks in June of 2025, and so far this season, he has six goals and one assist. Granlund signed as a free agent in July and currently has two goals and six assists for the Ducks.
The young players are growing within the team. Leo Carlsson (center) and Lukas Dostal (goalie) are improving each game. Carlsson already has five goals and 11 assists. Being so young and performing so well at the age of 20, the expectations for Carlsson are high. Dostal is a 25-year-old goalie with a .916 SV% this season, up from last season. Dostal is doing well, not letting the puck get into the net, and will only get better if the momentum continues.
The saying “like a duck in the water” is essentially what the Ducks have been doing in their last three games. It’s coming naturally for them; they have found their rhythm, and they are owning the lake, or so to speak, the Pacific division. It’s early in the season, but Ducks fans have to be happy to see their team on top for once. Everyone loves a good underdog. Can the Ducks be that team?
The next time the Ducks play is on November 4th against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers don’t have a streak going, and they are sixth in their division. The Ducks have a chance to add another win to their belt and hold their spot at first a little bit longer. It’s a good time to be a Ducks fan, for now, orange is the new black.
