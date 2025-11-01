Top Ducks Center Emerging as MVP Candidate
The Anaheim Ducks have started their year off on the right foot under new head coach Joel Quenneville. The team is 6-3-1 through their first 10 games and has surprised the Pacific Division and Western Conference.
Leading the charge for the Ducks is their top center and emerging MVP candidate, Leo Carlsson. The third-year center just recorded a four-point effort against his former teammate John Gibson and the Detroit Red Wings, raising his season totals to five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 10 contests. He sits in the top-15 of NHL scoring and he‘s putting the league on notice.
The Wow Factor
When Anaheim drafted Carlsson with the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, it was with the expectation that he would be the next European star in the league. The big, strong centerman who could control the pace of play on both ends of the ice, he's been on a skyrocketing ascent since debuting as a rookie. He's gone from 27 points as a rookie, to 45 last season, to being a point per game player in year three.
The talent and potential has been there for Carlsson. This season, he’s taken that next step and begun to control the game. As Quenneville put it after their win over the Red Wings, he’s bringing that “wow factor” to the team.
”He's been a 'wow' factor," he said. "He brings speed through the middle of the ice, and a lot of times he has possession of the puck, and he can back (the defense) off and loosen up coverage and open things up for his wingers."
A Little Bit of Everything
When you think of the term “complete” hockey player, there should be a huge picture of Leo Carlsson. Everything about the way the 20-year-old plays is what a head coach dreams of.
He skates with authority and purpose. According to NHL EDGE, he’s reached a top speed of 22.12 miles per hour (mph) so far this season, ranking in the 68th percentile of skaters. He's also logged over 34 miles skated, which lands him in the 88th percentile.
What it speaks to is how involved Carlsson is on both ends. He is as likely to be seen below his own goal line as his opponent’s. He’s always one of the first forwards back on defense, and yet he’s also able to skate from end-to-end with the puck.
When he’s in the offensive zone, he’s creative and powerful. He’s launched 16 of his 27 shots on goal this season from the mid-range and high-danger areas of the offensive zone. Using his 6’3” frame, he’s able to overpower his opponents to get to the better scoring areas. This year, we’re seeing the result of his effort and continual improvement, and it’s landing him in the early conversation for most valuable player.
