Bruins' David Pastrnak Hits Career Milestone
The illustrious and storied career of Boston Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak has been filled with countless memorable goals. From overtime winners to highlight-reel hat tricks, the man affectionately known as “Pasta” has always seemed to have a clutch goal up his sleeve right when the Bruins need it most.
While Boston didn’t necessarily require any offensive production from Pastrnak in the middle of its game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 29-year-old from the Czech Republic didn’t care. He scored anyway – a goal that was the 400th of his NHL career.
A Beauty for No. 400
Like he’s been prone to do throughout his time in the league, Pastrnak wowed the crowd with his milestone score.
Up 3-1 with less than a minute gone in the second period, Pastrnak received a puck from Morgan Geekie at the blue line and skated into the offensive zone all alone. He then diced up Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby, patiently waiting for his opportunity to tuck the puck past him. Once that opportunity presented itself, he promptly took advantage and snuck the puck into the back of the net for the 400th goal of his career.
The TD Garden crowd appropriately roared following the goal, and Pastrnak’s teammates mobbed him in celebration, with Fraser Minten being the first to arrive on the scene.
Pastrnak had already made his mark in the box score earlier in the game, as he’d assisted on the Bruins’ opening goal of the contest — a first-period Pavel Zacha goal that sparked the scoring spree for Boston.
Already Off to a Hot Start
Through 17 games to start 2025, Pastrnak has been lighting the world on fire with his scoring abilities. Not counting anything he’s done against the Maple Leafs tonight, he’s already netted eight goals to start the season. A good chunk of that production has come on the power play — he’s scored three goals with the man advantage.
In addition to goals, he’s also been an excellent facilitator with 11 assists. All that scoring has been a major reason why the Bruins have been on a tear in recent weeks and are near the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
But while he’s been productive to start the year, the scoring had slowed down in recent games. In his past five contests, he’d notched just four points. Luckily for the Bruins, that appears to be changing, as he’s scored goals in back-to-back games, which has to be a wonderful sign that the Pastrnak Bruins fans know and love will continue to show up night in and night out.
