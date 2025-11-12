Maple Leafs Star Forward and Goaltender Exit Game with Injuries
The Toronto Maple Leafs were hit with a double blow Tuesday night at TD Garden as captain Auston Matthews and starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz, both left the game with injuries and did not return. The Boston Bruins once again proved to be a house of horrors for Toronto, defeating the Leafs 5–3.
The Captain Goes Down
Matthews, 28, exited midway through the second period after a hard collision with Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who drove the Leafs captain from behind into the boards. No penalty was called on the play. Matthews appeared shaken and made a brief attempt to stay in the game before heading to the dressing room. The team later announced he would not return due to a lower-body injury. He finished the night with 10:51 of ice time, one hit, and no shots on goal. In 17 games, Matthews sits with 14 points from nine goals and five assists.
Struggles in Net
Meanwhile, Stolarz endured a rough first period, surrendering three goals on 10 shots before being replaced by Dennis Hildeby to start the second. The Leafs announced shortly afterward that Stolarz had sustained an upper-body injury and would not return. Hildeby was greeted rudely by the Bruins, as David Pastrnak's 400th career goal, scored on a breakaway less than a minute into the second period, made it 4-1. On the year, Stolarz is 6-5-1 with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage.
What the Future Holds
The timing of the injuries couldn’t be worse for a Leafs team already under scrutiny for its goaltending depth and inconsistency. Toronto entered the night 8–7–1, struggling to find traction in a crowded Atlantic Division.
The loss marked another painful chapter in the Leafs’ long struggles in Boston. Beyond the final score, the greater concern for Toronto now lies in the health of its captain and its crease — two pillars that define the team’s hopes for success this season.
Steven Lorentz, Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Leafs, who have now allowed five goals in each of their past three games.
Help On the Way
Goaltender Joseph Woll, currently on a conditioning stint with the AHL’s Marlies, is expected to play Wednesday in Grand Rapids but could soon be recalled if Stolarz’s injury proves serious. Woll hasn't played in the NHL since 2024-25 where in 42 games, he went 27-14-1 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average.
For the Leafs, it was another miserable night in Boston — and one that may have lasting consequences.
