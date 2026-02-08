Bruins Wish Patriots Luck Ahead of Super Bowl LX

The Boston Bruins have officially taken to social media to wish their local NFL team, the New England Patriots, well as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The Super Bowl promises plenty of spirit for the Boston area — with the Patriots bringing New England its 12th Super Bowl appearance, including the pre-existing six wins and five losses.

The Bruins previously channeled the Patriots by dressing as Revolutionary War-era soldiers ahead of 2026 NHL Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1st.

The Bruins were dressed by the Garment District’s Boston Costume; each costume included a topcoat, breeches and knee-high socks, and topped off the look with a tri-corner hat. Some even opted for wigs.

Bruins Wishing Fellow-New England Pro Team Best Wishes

As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, defenseman and enforcer Nikita Zadorov said in addition to paying respects to the Pats their costumes were also a nod to America as a whole.

"[We wanted to] give the respect to the Founding Fathers of America, and also, it has good ties to our football team," Zadorov said.

Unfortunately for Boston, the 2026 Stadium Series saw the Lightning claw their way back to a 6-5 win over Boston. However, the game did have everything a pro sports fan (Patriots' fan included) could want — from a goalie fight, to a comeback win in a shootout and packed penalty boxes.

En route to the Bruins' loss, head coach Marco Sturm became the first individual to appear in an outdoor NHL game as both a player and head coach.

Zadarov also said at the time that each member of the Bruins added a unique flair to their ensembles while channeling the NFL team in reference.

“People will see a lot of different options. Some guys, they dressed like they’re literally going to the war, and some guys dressed like they never stepped on the battlefield ever in their life. It’s a different variety of people at that time,” Zadorov said. “I have a wig, and I literally look like a politician from the 16th century who never stepped on the battlefield ever in his life. Pretty much making directions.”

The game also marked the largest comeback win in an outdoor game throughout the NHL and Tampa Bay's first time hosting an outdoor game. It was the 45th league outdoor game of all-time and the ninth to go into overtime. Kickoff for the Patriots and Seahawks in the NFL's 60th Super Bowl is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb 8th.

