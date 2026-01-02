Hockey Fans React to Team USA Roster Snubs

Team USA has unveiled the men's ice hockey roster for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, which is extra significant in that it marks the first time NHL players will participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

The red, white and blue are on the hunt for the first gold medal in men’s hockey since the iconic 1980 “Miracle On Ice” in Lake Placid, New York. Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

Bill Guerin, who is also the president of hockey operations and general manager for the Minnesota Wild, is serving as the general manager for U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Guerin is joined by USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher and assistant executive director John Vanbiesbrouck, as well as Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman, New York Rangers GM Chris Drury, New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald, Wild assistant GM Chris Kelleher and Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito. Rangers coach Mike Sullivan is set to lead the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team.

The Americans are scheduled to open play on Feb. 12 against Latvia (3:10 p.m. EST).

Fans React to Cole Caufield, Jason Robertson, Lane Hutson, Alex DeBrincat Team USA Snubs

As revealed on the morning's edition of the TODAY show alongside New Jersey Devils' star Jack Hughes, the full roster is headlined by stars such as Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller and power forward Tage Thompson.

It is a largely familiar roster to those selected to represent the U.S. in the recent 4 Nations Face-Off early last year.

Key and surprise names missing from the Team USA roster include Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings), Jason Robertson (Dallas Stars), in addition to Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens).

Bleacher Report took to X to ask fans for their thoughts on the fact that a couple big names were left off for the U.S., and how it could impact the red, white and blue's chances in going for gold.

And people were not shy in giving their reactions to those snubbed from the 25-man roster for the United States.

Robertson is the top scorer in the player pool of Americans with 48. The Dallas star scored more goals (49) and points (98) in the 2025 calendar year than any other U.S. native.

Vincent Trocheck and captain J.T. Miller of the New York Rangers made the roster instead. The Rangers are very much struggling throughout the current league season, and are towards the very bottom of the Metropolitan Division. Miller has 22 points throughout the current 2025-26 season in comparison to Robertson's 48.

Hutson, only 21, is a defenseman who has already posted 34 assists for Montreal as of Jan. 2.

"Trocheck, JT Miller, and Brock Nelson over Caufield, Hutson, and Robertson? Clearly Team USA isn’t trying to score they’re trying to get older and slower," one NHL fan said of the recently unveiled U.S. roster.

Trochek, JT Miller, and Brock Nelson? Cmon we want to see young talent wtf. Ridiculous — doc rivers playbook (@Stephen06700828) January 2, 2026

Caufield leads the Canadiens in goals with 20, while adding 20 assists in 40 games this season. The forward has six goals, 34 assists and a plus-12 differential and was additionally named the Molson Cup recipient for December.

"No Caulfield, Robertson or Debrincat? Wow," said another fan.

DeBrincat being left off was also a head-scratcher for some USA fans online, with the right wing being a Michigan native who has 551 points on his career.

He has 41 points on the current season across 42 games played so far, as of presstime.

"Well, that sucks. Team USA is gonna get absolutely annihilated. No Jason Robertson, no Cole Caufield??? BROCK NELSON??? Awesome, thanks guys," another NHL watcher said on social media. "Guess there's always another Olympics four years from now."

this can’t be real … just no way Caufield was left off the roster



also, I wouldn’t take any #NYR ‘s, that should be our punishment for this horrific disaster of a szn https://t.co/zCDHbQMfXC — STΞVΞ (@RacingDFS) January 2, 2026

Per recent developments, all Olympic players will be mandated to wear neck guards and games are to take place at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Team USA has additionally already unveiled their jerseys for the Milan games.

The most recent medal for America was at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. NHL legend and Team Canada's Sidney Crosby’s “Golden Goal”in overtime resulted in a silver medal for the United States.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!