Islanders, Wild Rookie Defensemen Starting Something Special
The Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders have two of the most promising defensemen in the NHL. The rookie class playing in the league this season is brimming with talent and top-of-the-lineup potential, highlighted by the blue liners starting their careers in Minnesota and New York.
What Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer and Wild blue liner Zeev Buium are doing this year is the start of something very special.
Teenage Wonder
18-year-old Matthew Schaefer is a revelation to Long Island and the NHL Through his first five games, he’s managed to place himself among NHL history after he recorded a point in each contest. He has a goal and four assists while averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per game.
Not only has he been making his presence felt offensively, he’s performing like a seasoned veteran in all aspects of the game. Hockey analyst Mike Kelly shared a few statistics recently that showed how balanced his game already is. Sharing the stats from SPORTLOGiQ via his X account, he reported that Schaefer is among the top defensemen in categories like successful zone entries and exits per 60 minutes of ice time. He also sports the top zone denial rate of 78.6%, showing how difficult he can be for opposing teams when trying to create offensive possessions.
To drill deeper into that, what Kelly is highlighting is the totality of Schaefer’s skill set. As a teenager, he’s already displaying highly intelligent decision-making, superb skating, offensive creativity and an awareness and physicality to handle the rigors of the NHL.
National Champion Turned Blue Line Anchor
Over in the Western Conference, Zeev Buium is making a strong impact with the Wild. A national champion and Hobey Baker finalist over his two years with the University of Denver, Buium was thrust into a postseason push in Minnesota last season after turning professional.
With a full offseason to train and preseason camp with the Wild, the 19-year-old is showing he can join Brock Faber as the anchors on defense. In his first six games this year, he’s recorded a goal and four assists while averaging slightly more than 20 minutes of ice time.
Where he’s been making his biggest impact is on the power play. All of his points Have come via the man advantage.
Calder Trophy Race
These two young studs are going to be at the top of the Calder Trophy race all season long. There are other players that are sure to keep this race interesting, like Beckett Sennecke of the Anaheim Ducks or Jimmy Snuggerud of the St. Louis Blues or the front-runner entering the year, Montreal Canadiens winger Ivan Demidov, but Buium and Schaefer will remain atop this group if they stay healthy. That’s because what they are doing is special, and beyond just the push for best rookie. As the two battle for that title, they also look to carve out their place as premier defenders in the NHL.
