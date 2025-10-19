Jets’ Mark Scheifele Claims Franchise Record in Latest Victory
The Winnipeg Jets aim to be in the Stanley Cup conversation once again this season. Led by high-scoring forwards Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, and backstopped by Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, these Jets are likely to reach that goal barring crazy circumstances changing.
As the Jets push for a championship, their number one center solidified his place as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The Jets dispatched the Nashville Predators by a final score of 4-1, and when Scheifele led the game off with the first goal, he recorded his 813th NHL point. That goal pushed him past former captain Blake Wheeler and into sole possession of the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise scoring record.
Following the game, Scheifele attributed this career highlight to Wheeler and all of his teammates, past and present.
”Obviously, I’m tremendously honored,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here without the guys, especially the guy I went ahead of (Wheeler). He helped me throughout my career and he also gave me a lot of tap-ins, so I’m very lucky about the guys I play with currently and that I played with in the past, and I owe it all to them.”
Model of Consistency
Scheifele has truly been the model of consistency since his NHL debut with Winnipeg. The seventh overall pick in 2011 NHL Draft has recorded 10 straight seasons of 20+ goals and 60 or more points. Last year, he recorded a career high in both goals (39) and points (87). In 884 games, he has 342 goals and 471 assists for those 813 career points.
The Jets have used the same language to describe Scheifele over his career. The team’s head coach, Scott Arniel, reiterated how consistent the 32-year-old center has been as the top center man in their lineup.
”He’s been such a consistent player,” Arniel said postgame. “He has such great offensive skills and instincts.”
Consistently Above Expectations
What’s made Scheifele’s tenure with Winnipeg even more impressive is the way he’s outperformed expectations constantly. Even as a top-10 pick, the expectations were that Scheifele would develop into a quality NHL player, but that title of first-line center was a bit elusive. In his draft year, he was ranked the 16th North American skater. Going back through older scouting reports and articles on him, like The Hockey News (THN) 2011 Draft Guide, Scheifele comes in at 41st.
Now 14 years later, those rankings were underselling Scheifele. He’s now an 800-point scorer in the NHL and trails just Tampa Bay Lightning superstar Nikita Kucherov for the leading scorer spot among the 2011 NHL Draft class. He’s also a leader and critical offensive piece of the Jets’ team as they pursue a Stanley Cup, and now he’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.
