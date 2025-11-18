Devils Call Up Former Michigan Star
The New Jersey Devils have recalled defenseman Ethan Edwards from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.
Edwards will join the team for Monday’s practice. The Devils also announced at the same time that forward Cody Glass (upper-body) has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactively to Nov. 12.
Edwards, who played with the Michigan Wolverines during his collegiate career, has one goal and five points in 13 games with the Comets this season. Glass had played in ten games with New Jersey so far and has scored three goals; he had been placed on IR earlier in the year on Oct. 28 before returning on Nov. 6.
Devils Call Up Ethan Edwards From AHL
"It was surreal, "Edwards said on getting called up. "[I'm] just super happy to be here and to go to a trip like Florida, that's always an added bonus. We had a late bus ride so I was just waking up so my coach Ryan Parent called me and gave me the good news. It was a good morning
This marks Edwards' first call-up to the Devils for the season, and could potentially mark his NHL debut. The roster transaction comes in the midst of center Jack Hughes being deemed out for the next six to eight weeks due to a recent injury.
Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton have also been absent, with the Devils about to play game three of their five-game road trip. Before the Devils head down to Tampa Bay against the Lightning, though, they will head back to New Jersey from Washington, D.C., to hold a home practice — which is where Edwards will be joining the team before they embark on the aforementioned road stretch.
Edwards was selected No. 120 overall (fourth-round) by the Devils in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft — he signed with the Devils following the 2024-25 season.
In his senior season at Michigan, Edwards led the defensemen in scoring (21 points) and was second on the team in blocks (49). In addition to being a Hobey Baker Award nominee, Edwards was also Second-Team All-Big Ten.
During Edwards' junior year, he was an alternate captain and scored a goal while also tallying two assists in the NCAA regional final versus MSU.
Edwards is an Alberta native who stands 6-foot tall and weighs 195 pounds.
Fellow defenseman Luke Hughes also played for Michigan with Edwards. The pair shared the roster during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. Luke concluded his career with the Wolverines by playing in 80 career games, scoring 27 goals and 60 assists for 87 points.
Luke has since made history as the fastest defenseman in the Devils' franchise history to hit 100 points.
The Devils are currently 13-4-1 with 27 points, standing atop the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey is currently riding a two-game win streak.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!