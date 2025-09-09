Flames Sign Young Star Goalie to Huge Extension
The Calgary Flames have locked up their goalie of the future by signing 24-year-old netminder Dustin Wolf to a seven-year contract extension. Announced by the Flames, Wolf will stick around in Calgary for at least seven more years while earning $7.5 million against the salary cap annually.
Taking over as the full-time starting goalie for the Flames in 2024-25, Wolf earned his way to the top of the depth chart after being one of the best goalie prospects in the NHL. In 53 appearances last season, Wolf picked up a 29-16-8 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 goals against average.
The 2024-25 campaign also served as Wolf’s rookie season in the NHL where he finished on the All-Rookie Team and landed second in Calder Trophy voting. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson beat out Wolf for the award.
Wolf was originally a seventh-round draft pick (214th overall) of the Flames in 2019. During his road to the NHL, Wolf was twice named the American Hockey League’s (AHL) goalie of the year and was awarded the AHL MVP award in 2022-23.
That year with the Calgary Wranglers, Wolf went 42-10-2 in 55 games played with a .932 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average.
The Flames just barely missed making the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, missing out thanks to tie-breakers with the St. Louis Blues. Both the Flames and Blue finished the 2024-25 season with 96 standings points.
The Flames ended the year with a 41-27-14 record while the Blues went 44-30-8.
There was a bit of a goalie competition heading into the 2024-25 season in Calgary, but Wolf ran away as the go-to face between the pipes. Following a stellar rookie campaign and a new contract under his belt, Wolf has surely locked down the crease in Calgary.
Devin Cooley is currently listed as the backup option in Calgary after spending the entire 2024-25 season at the AHL level with the Wranglers.
Wolf's new contract will carry him through the 2032-33 season with the Flames. The Flames hope they have an eventual Stanley Cup contending team on their hands and that Wolf can be the backstop for an unforgettable run.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!