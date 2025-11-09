Reason for Hope Despite Flames’ Slow Start
The Calgary Flames sit in the bottom of the NHL standings as the 2025-2026 season quickly approaches its holiday season stretch. The Flames have a miserable record of 4-10-2 through 16 games and have a negative goal differential of -17, the second-worst total in the NHL.
The Flames’ season is heading down the drain, right? There may be reasons for hope in Calgary despite the disappointing start.
Offense About to Break Through
Calgary cannot buy goals currently. In their first 16 games, they are tied with the New York Rangers for the fewest average goals per game, coming in at 2.19 goals.
That’s not for lack of chance creation or ability to get shots off in the offensive zone. While just three of their line combinations with 30 or more minutes of ice time outscoring their opponents, they continue to make opportunities.
According to game data from MoneyPuck and Natural Stat Trick, the Flames are right on the cusp of scoring more. At 5-on-5, the Flames have created 52.78% of the high-danger scoring chances recorded. That figure ranks 11th in the NHL so far this season.
What that illustrates is that the Flames are doing a lot of things correctly, despite the production not following suit. They clearly have adjustments to make and solutions to find, but they are not playing every game like the worst team in the league.
Huby, Dooby, Do!
The Flames need some better finishing, but the answers might lie on their roster. One player in particular is veteran Jonathan Huberdeau. Fellow vets like Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar are crucial pieces as well, but Huberdeau is the scoring winger they need to come through the most.
So far, he’s played in 11 games. He’s recorded four goals and four assists for eight points. The 32-year-old has exceeded 50 points in three straight seasons since joining Calgary, but he’s coming off a recent high of 64 points in 81 games last season.
The Flames need Huby to be a possible 30-goal scorer once again for the team to make a comeback in the Western Conference. They have young players like Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost that they expect more out of down the stretch, but no forward is more important to the Flames finding their groove than Huberdeau.
The Lone (Dustin) Wolf
Ultimately, the Flames can find more offense or ways to convert. It means very little if the defense and goaltending can’t reach the next level either.
That end of the bargain must be held up by second-year goalie Dustin Wolf. The 24-year-old was a Calder Trophy finalist last year, but he’s been a subpar version of himself through 14 starts this season. He showed glimpses of that foundational goaltender with back-to-back wins, allowing just two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers, but he's yet to find that level of consistency in year two. The Flames are counting on it, and if he is able to return to form, Calgary will be able to fully mount its comeback in the Western Conference.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!