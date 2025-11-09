Blues Star Bounces Back After Healthy Scratch
The St. Louis Blues made a surprising lineup decision in their recent win over the Buffalo Sabres. Looking for a victory, the team opted to make star forward Jordan Kyrou a healthy scratch. One of the team’s top forwards over the past few seasons, his removal from the lineup sent a strong message to the entire roster.
Kyrou made his return for the Blues one game later against the Seattle Kraken, putting together an impressive bounce back performance.
Snapped Scoreless Streak
Kyrou’s been an offensive force since debuting with the Blues. Playing in 431 NHL games, the 27-year-old forward has 155 goals and 186 assists for 341 points. He's surpassed 65 points in four consecutive seasons and reached or surpassed 70 points three times in the last four years. He's also scored at least 30 goals in each of the last three campaigns.
Which made his four-game scoreless streak especially concerning for the Blues. As the entire team lacked offensive push, that was highlighted by Kyrou’s struggles. More than anything, it was his effort level that drew the ire of head coach Jim Montgomery. Following a 6-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Montgomery made it clear that his entire team needed to give more.
His return to the lineup was a high-effort performance, allowing Kyrou’s to snap that scoreless streak. Playing 16 minutes of ice time, Kyrou launched four shots on goal and looked locked in. He also recorded his fifth goal of the season when he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period against the Kraken. Although the team ultimately lost in overtime, Kyrou's performance was crucial for gaining a point in the contest.
“Just felt good to give our team the lead,” he said postgame. “It’s tough we couldn’t pull that win out today.”
Message Sent
The scratching of Kyrou was a message to the entire Blues roster, and that message was clearly received by the lineup. Kyrou took the move as motivation, and it was clear with his first game back that he intends to lead the effort to meet the expectations laid out by their head coach.
The rest of the lineup took the message to heart as well. Even in their overtime loss to the Kraken, their competitive battle never wavered. They may not have gotten the outcome they wanted, but the process is improving.
Kyrou has five goals and four assists for nine points in 15 games. He is tied with forwards Pius Suter and Robert Thomas for the team lead in the early portion of the season.
