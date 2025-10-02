Flames Hand Rising Head Coach New Contract
The Calgary Flames were on the verge of a postseason berth last season, and that step forward was extremely encouraging for the organization. Many counted them out as a bottom-feeder in the Western Conference, but they proved to the critics and the NHL that they are a team on the cusp of contention.
Part of the Flames’ rise is their head coach, Ryan Huska. After bringing the team to within a single point of a playoff berth last season, the Flames rewarded Huska with a two-year contract extension. The team announced the new deal and general manager Craig Conroy shared their excitement and belief in the team’s head coach.
”We’re thrilled to extend Ryan for two more years,” he said. “He’s done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction. His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding. We believe in his vision and are confident he’s the right coach to lead us forward."
Steady Rise Continues
In two seasons as the bench boss in Calgary, Huska has fared well. He’s collected a record of 79-66-19, but it's been a continuous build toward this position, as he's been employed by the Flames for over a decade.
Huska joined the Flames’ organization in 2014-2015, when the team hired him to be their AHL affiliate’s head coach. Over four seasons in the role, he went 135-118-27 before being promoted to the NHL staff as an assistant coach. Five years after his last promotion, he was named the Flames' head coach during the summer of 2023.
Now two years into his current role, Huska continues to steadily climb. The Flames are following suit, improving 15 points from 2023-2024 to 2024-2025. Another step forward under Huska will surely see the Flames in the postseason, and he echoed that belief in his post-extension commens.
"I believe in this group, in their character, talent, and potential," he stated. "I’m excited about the direction we are heading. I want to thank Craig, the ownership, and the entire organization for their trust and support. We are committed to pushing forward and bringing success back to Calgary."
The Flames finished the 2024-2025 campaign with a 41-27-14 record and 91 points, good for fourth in the powerful Pacific Division. The team is largely the same from last season, but with another year of experience for key players like goalie Dustin Wolf and forwards Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich, the Flames could take that next step under their newly-extended head coach.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!