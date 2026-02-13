Caroline Harvey Makes Team USA History in Quarterfinal Win Over Italy

The Team USA women's ice hockey team showed just how much of a dangerous team they are throughout the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics quarterfinal matchup against Italy.

A very physical second frame allowed the U.S. to jump to a 6-0 lead prior to the third period. Kendall Coyne scored two goals; Hannah Bilka, Britta Curl, Laile Edwards and Megan Keller each added one score as well.

Caroline Harvey's eight points recorded so far throughout the entirety of the 2026 Winter Olympics — including her two assists against Italy – now mean she has the most points recorded by a women's Team USA defenseman in a single tournament run in history. The eventual 6-0 final score also signifies the red, white and blue taking down the Italians for the first time in history, as this marked the first international matchup between the two countries.

Team USA was coming off a 5-0 victory over Canada; this was the largest margin of victory by either team against one another in Olympic competition.

The U.S. has now improved their record to 5-0-0-0 (W-OTW-OTL-L) in the ongoing Winter Olympics after having won the quarterfinals in addition to sweeping their preliminary round opponents. The Americans hold the top overall seed heading into the playoffs.

Team USA Continues Shutout Victories in 2026 Winter Olympics

This latest win also indicated the Team USA defense posting four straight shutout performances, holding Finland, Switzerland, Canada and now Italy off the scoresheet.

A total of 16 players on the American roster come from the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The Seattle Torrent are represented by four players — including "Captain America" Hilary Knight, who wears the "C" for the U.S. The Torrent share the same home venue of Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Feb 5, 2026; Milan, Italy; Hilary Knight (21) of Team United States celebrates with Alex Carpenter (25) and other teammates after scoring a goal against Team Czechia in women's ice hockey Group A play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The U.S. concluded play against Italy with a whopping 51 shots on goal compared to the Italians' six.

Team USA now turns their attention to the semifinals, which will take place on Feb. 16 at 10:40 a.m. EST — the game will be played at the primary location of the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The Americans have earned a medal at every single Olympics where women's ice hockey has been staged. They have won two golds (1998, 2018), four silvers (2002, 2010, 2014, 2022) and one bronze (2006). The U.S. is coached by Head Coach John Wroblewski; he is joined by assistant coaches Shari Dickerman, Brent Hill and Josh Sciba in addition to goaltending coach Alli Altmann.

