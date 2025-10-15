Blackhawks Captain Taking Leave of Absence
The Chicago Blackhawks will be without their captain for an undisclosed amount of time. Veteran winger and captain Nick Foligno and the organization announced that he will be taking a brief, but unspecified leave of absence due to a family matter.
The captain of the Blackhawks will be attending to a personal matter during his leave of absence. The franchise shared that Foligno’s daughter is undergoing a surgical procedure. The procedure is a follow-up one related to her congenital heart disease. The franchise also stated that they and the Foligno family will have no further comment.
“Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno is taking a brief leave of absence as his daughter undergoes follow-up surgery related to her congenital heart disease,” the team said in an issued statement. “Nick, nor the Blackhawks, will have any further comment at this time.”
Leadership By Committee
Without Foligno available, the Blackhawks will have to fill multiple voids. His production on the ice for starters. He’s recorded 17 and 15 goals in his two seasons in Chicago, providing solid bottom-six scoring in addition to his incredibly gritty and tough demeanor. Through the first four games of the season, he has two assists while averaging 14:15 minutes of ice time.
The more important absence to fill is his leadership. Foligno is one of the most respected captains and veterans in the entire NHL. He won the Mark Messier Leadership Award during the 2016-2017 season.
This is his second season as the captain in Chicago, after the organization named him the franchise’s 36th team captain before the 2024-2025 season kicked off.
Pressure on Young Guns?
Without Foligno, the pressure on the Blackhawks’ top young duo only increases. Connor Bedard, in his third year in the league, is looking to enter superstardom as he guides the Hawks back to the postseason. The 20-year-old as recorded back-to-back 60+ point campaigns to begin his career, and he’s hoping his improved skating technique helps boost him to a point per game player.
Alongside him is breakout forward Frank Nazar. He’s been off to a sizzling start in his second season with the NHL club. He has one goal and four assists for five points, tying him with Teuvo Teravainen for the team lead early into the year.
The franchise runs through Bedard and Nazar, but now is the time to show if they are ready or not. The young guns have unlimited talent and potential, but now they must become leaders of the franchise without Nick Foligno around.
