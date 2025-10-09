Breakaway on SI

Can Flyers Shock Panthers in Season Opener?

The Philadelphia Flyers open their 2025–26 campaign on the road, taking on the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

Adam Waxman

Feb 6, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) reaches for the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 6, 2024; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster (71) reaches for the puck against Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Philadelphia’s roster features major new pieces, most notably Trevor Zegras, a dynamic playmaker expected to drive offense. Matvei Michkov, after a strong rookie season, remains a key scoring threat, capable of changing the game with a single shift. Travis Konecny will carry much of the team’s pace and forechecking pressure, while Sean Couturier anchors the middle of the ice, providing two-way stability and shutting down Florida’s secondary lines.

Apr 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Another line that could make an impact is Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates and Bobby Brink. The trio combines size, speed, and finishing ability, and has shown chemistry in camp and preseason. If they can sustain pressure and find lanes to the net, they could provide the Flyers with crucial secondary scoring and create traffic in front of Bobrovsky.

Samuel Ersson is set to start in goal. He’ll face a Florida offense built to generate high-danger chances and second-chance opportunities. With Cam York sidelined on injured reserve, the Flyers’ defensive pairings, led by Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale, Egor Zamula and Nick Seeler to name a few, must limit sustained pressure in front of the net and move the puck quickly.

Offensively, Konecny, Zegras and Michkov will need to push pace and capitalize on mistakes, while the bottom six looks to generate momentum and support transition. Special teams will be key; staying out of the box is essential against Florida’s efficient power play, and the Flyers’ own power play will need to find space quickly to create dangerous looks.

Matchups will be telling. Florida’s secondary lines could be tested by Philadelphia’s depth, which blends size, energy, and experience. The Flyers’ forecheck will act as an early barometer: can they disrupt Florida’s puck movement and generate bursts of offense? The first 10–15 minutes will be critical, as the Panthers typically start fast and probe for weaknesses.

Florida enters as the favorite, and for good reason. Even without Matthew Tkachuk, the Panthers boast one of the deepest rosters in the league. Their secondary lines push pace, create scoring chances, and can sustain pressure for long stretches. Combined with a skilled, mobile blue line and goaltending that rarely falters, Florida’s depth allows them to wear down opponents and dictate the flow of the game from start to finish.

Secondary contributors like A.J. Greer and Mackie Samoskevich add depth and energy, while veteran presence from players like Tomas Nosek and Luke Kunin ensures stability. On defense, Aaron Ekblad and Niko Mikkola anchor the blue line, offering both offensive support and defensive reliability. This depth allows Florida to maintain a high tempo and sustain pressure throughout the game, making them a formidable opponent from start to finish.

Prediction: Florida 4, Philadelphia 2. The Panthers’ depth and experience likely secure the win, but the Flyers’ emerging stars and secondary scoring could make it a long, competitive night.

Adam Waxman
ADAM WAXMAN

Adam Waxman is a writer covering the NHL for Breakaway on SI. A graduate of Penn State, he previously covered PSU men’s and women’s hockey as well as baseball for The Daily Collegian. Adam is also a writer for the Chester County Press and contributes to Flyers Nation. Follow him on X @adamwaxman10

