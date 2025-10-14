Flyers Goalie Stands Tall in Home Opener Victory
In his second regular-season start as a Philadelphia Flyer, Dan Vladar gave the 19,421 fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena plenty to cheer about — and a glimpse of what might be the club’s most stabilizing presence in years. Facing the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers once again after starting against them in the season-opener, Vladar stood tall under pressure, backstopping the Flyers to a 5–2 victory that set the tone for their home campaign.
"It feels good," Vladar said. "We finally got rewarded and we just got to keep going."
From the opening puck drop, Florida peppered the Flyers’ net with early looks, forcing Vladar into action just seconds after the national anthem. He calmly turned away a long-range wrist shot from Aaron Ekblad before stopping a tricky deflection in close from Anton Lundell, one of several point-blank chances the Panthers generated in the first period. The 27-year-old Czech goaltender’s poise was evident throughout, tracking the puck cleanly through traffic and limiting rebounds that Florida typically thrives on.
When the Flyers went shorthanded midway through the first period after an Owen Tippett penalty, Vladar made arguably his best sequence of the night — a pad stop on a 6-foot tip-in attempt by Lundell, followed immediately by a glove save through a screen on Sam Reinhart. The crowd roared its approval as Vladar calmly cleared the puck to his defense, killing off the penalty and preserving Philadelphia’s early lead.
"Vladdy (Vladar) made some saves so that's when we got to resolve when things aren't going our way." Tocchet said.
Even as the Flyers began to pull away offensively in the second period, Vladar’s sharpness never wavered. The Panthers came in waves, recording multiple shots on goal during a power play early in the frame, including a booming slap shot from Colin Jones and a low wrister from Bennett that Vladar swallowed up without hesitation. At one point, a misplayed puck behind his net led to a turnover — but Vladar recovered instantly, sliding across the crease to stonewall a follow-up attempt from Carter Verhaeghe.
His ability to reset after miscues and maintain composure stood out as much as any of his 24 saves.
"I got to credit the penalty kill, the goalie," Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said. "Vladdy, Ersson the other night. We're getting good goaltending."
By the third period, every save seemed to fuel the Flyers’ surge. Vladar thwarted Florida’s last-minute push, including a blocker stop on a point shot that deflected through traffic with under two minutes remaining. The final horn brought an eruption from the orange-clad crowd — and a well-earned first star for Vladar, whose heroics anchored a memorable home opener.
For a team still solidifying its identity, Vladar provided something simple yet invaluable: confidence between the pipes.
"It's three games in," Vladar said. "Got 79 more."
