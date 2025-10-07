Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard Faces Huge Opening Test
The Chicago Blackhawks open their season against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The Panthers kick off their quest for a third straight championship, but the Blackhawks are just aiming to get back into the conversation.
How far the Blackhawks go rests firmly on the shoulders of third-year center Connor Bedard. His first two years have been better than some describe, but the Hawks haven’t returned to the playoffs and Bedard hasn’t single-handedly dragged the franchise back into contention like many believed. Still, this is a crucial year as he plays for a new contract and hopes to take the next step into superstardom.
It all starts with how he performs in the opener against the Panthers.
Superstar Moments
What makes a superstar is more than just the points, it’s the tone that they set that everyone falls in line to follow. Bedard has the skill set to be a world-class player and point producer, and he has to marry that with the killer-instinct the greatest captains and leaders in the league have. The competitive fire that defines Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Nate MacKinnon lives in Bedard, but now is the time to put it all on display.
This matchup against the Panthers is a perfect opportunity to do so. The Cats are wounded, entering the season without their captain Aleksander Barkov and superstar winger Matthew Tkachuk. They will be a beast to tackle despite the injuries, but winning teams meet those challenges led by their best players.
If Bedard is going to show that he’s ready for that next tier, his play will lead the way in a victory.
Let Speed Lead the Way
It doesn’t have to be an explosive offensive performance. Sure, the Hawks will take a multiple point outing from Bedard in a dominating victory, but it’s the two-way effort that will mean the most.
Bedard can make the most of that by showing off his improved skating. Last year, his top speed and bursts over 20 miles per hour ranked in the 55th percentile and below, according to NHL EDGE. Over the summer, he’s committed to reworking his mechanics to improve his acceleration and top speeds.
Going against the Panthers, speed is the key. The Blackhawks have to outskate the Panthers in all three zones. They have to be the first ones to loose pucks, and they can’t allow Florida to gain numbers going the other way. Bedard’s improved speed is the key to both setting that tone and executing that game plan.
Bedard is facing a huge opportunity to begin the 2025-2026 campaign. The Panthers could stifle the young center man, but if he can come out with a dominating performance, it would be a major statement as he tries to cement himself among the NHL’s elite players.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!