Blackhawks Activate Forward From Injured Reserve
The Chicago Blackhawks announced they activated forward Landon Slaggert from the Injured Reserve (IR) ahead of the Blackhawks' 2-1 overtime loss against the Vancouver Canucks. Slaggert didn't play in the matchup, but he took warmups and will likely be ready for the team's upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center in Chicago.
Slaggert played with Chicago's third line throughout training camp. Last season, the 6-foot left-winger posted three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 33 games with Chicago, and recorded 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 39 games with AHL Rockford.
The Blackhawks selected Slaggert, 23, with the 79th overall pick (3rd round) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. From 2020-24 with Notre Dame, the forward posted 47 goals and 45 assists for 92 points in 136 games. He made his NHL debut last season, scoring one goal and three assists for four points over 16 games in his first season with Chicago.
Assuming Slaggert holds onto his training camp role, the left-winger will soon be on a line with Ilya Mikheyev and Jason Dickinson, creating room for Ryan Donato, who has two goals and one assist for three points in six games this season, to move back to a top-six role. Donato played a bigger role last year, posting 31 goals and 31 assists for 62 points in 80 games with Chicago, and he will now have an opportunity to return to that level of productivity.
Slaggert returns to Blackhawks team that has impressed early this season
Slaggert joins a Blackhawks team that holds a 2-2 win-loss record and six points, tied with four other teams for second place in the Central Division. Slaggert's return brings size to a relatively undersized Blackhawks team that appears to be on the right track to returning to playoff contention. It's likely a long shot for Chicago to make the playoffs this year, but the team has impressed early in the 2025-26 campaign.
This season, the Blackhawks are tied with the Las Vegas Golden Knights for the most goals in the NHL with 20. It's been a team effort for Chicago thus far in the 2025-26 campaign, as Frank Nazar, Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen are tied for the most points on the team with six.
Slaggert and the Blackhawks will now get set to host the Ducks at the United Center. In four games this season, the Ducks have posted two points with a 2-2 win-loss record.
