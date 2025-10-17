Sharks Seek First Win in Clash With Mammoth
The San Jose Sharks are seeking their first win of the season and look to do so when they take on the Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The Sharks enter the game 0-1-2 to begin the season, giving them a pair of points, but they are still looking for a victory.
The Sharks are trying to ascend the Pacific Division, a group loaded with talented and playoff-experienced teams. Their Stanley Cup window hasn’t quite opened yet with their young core, but getting out of the basement of the Pacific is a realistic goal to achieve. So far this season, however, the Sharks are getting outplayed all over the ice, and it’s costing them valuable points early in the season.
Goaltending Woes
In order for the Sharks to win against the Mammoth, and really to find any larger success, they need more from their goaltending duo. Expectations were rising for young puck-stopper Yaroslavl Askarov entering this campaign, and the organization brought in a stable veteran in Alex Nedeljkovic to take some of the load off of him.
So far, that tandem has looked atrocious. It’s a brief sample size and early on, so there is plenty of time to turn things around, but the early returns are anything but encouraging.
Askarov played in one game against the Anaheim Ducks before the Sharks decided to rest him. He allowed seven goals on 44 shots against to the Ducks in an overtime loss.
They turned to Ned as an attempted palate cleanser, but haven’t found any more success. In two starts, he’s allowed nine goals and posted a 0-1-1 record.
Celebrate Celebrini, Come On!
To borrow a bit from Kool & the Gang, the Sharks are desperate to see some celebration from their best player. Macklin Celebrini has three assists in three games so far, but San Jose need him to put the puck in the net. He has just two shots on goal in the first few games. It’s simply not enough for the sniper-level of a shot Celebrini possesses.
The second-year forward was frequently discussed this offseason. The 2024 first-overall pick is expected to take a leap in production and dominance in his sophomore campaign, with multiple NHL players believing the same thing.
His playmaking has been on display to start the season, and his skating is once again looking like an elite part of his toolkit. His value must be acknowledged, but the Sharks need their rising star and alternate captain to be leading some goal celebrations against the Mammoth in order to secure two points.
