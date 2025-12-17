Connor Bedard Believes Blackhawks Teammate Belongs at Olympics

Connor Bedard has been sensational for the Chicago Blackhawks this season, and while he has spent most of his time in the NHL, he knows what it takes to build an Olympic roster. When you're trying to win gold against the best players in the world, you don't just load up on offensive stars and hope it works.

You need players who can fill roles, adapt to different situations, and do whatever the team needs in any given moment. So when the center and teammate Frank Nazar appeared on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Bedard explained why skill might be secondary to versatility at the Olympics.

More Than Just Offense

When Bedard was asked by the duo of Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas about what makes Nazar a great fit for Team Canada in Milano-Cortina, the Blackhawks star revealed how well he knew his teammates.

Bedard started by acknowledging what everyone already knows about Nazar. He's a special offensive player. But that's not what makes him Olympic material in Bedard's eyes. It's everything else he brings that sets him apart.

"Versatility is something obviously special. He's a special offensive player, but I mean, he's our first guy out there on the penalty kill, six on five, any situation, taking faceoffs, really anything," Bedard explained. That's the kind of player coaches dream about when building an Olympic roster.

Someone who can contribute offensively but also handle the dirty work that doesn't show up on highlight reels. Nazar is the first guy over the boards when the Blackhawks need a big penalty kill or a crucial faceoff, and that trust from the coaching staff speaks volumes.

Jan 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) celebrates his goal with center Frank Nazar (91) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Not an All-Star Team

Bedard emphasized something that often gets lost in Olympic roster discussions. It's not about assembling the most talented group of individuals. It's about finding players who fit specific roles and make the team better.

The Blackhawks star continued, "When you're building those types of teams, they've talked about that a lot. It's not an All-Star team; it's the guys that fill roles, and he's someone that can fill any role." Nazar can play on the top line if Canada needs offense.

He can slot in on the fourth line if they need energy and defensive responsibility. He can kill penalties in critical moments, and when you’re trying to win a short tournament with extremely high stakes, that ability to be flexible becomes invaluable.

A Rare Quality

When it came to wrapping up his assessment of his teammate, Bedard mentioned, "He can play on the top line, on the fourth line, and on the penalty kill. That's something that's rare and part of what makes him so special."

Now, if Hockey Canada wants to bring back the gold medal to their team, they should listen well to Bedard. The 20-year-old has been on fire this season, and according to him, Nazar belongs alongside names like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon on the Olympic lineup.

