Canucks Goalie Records First Shutout of Season vs. Rangers

The Vancouver Canucks are starting to find their rhythm at exactly the right time. After landing three new players in the blockbuster Quinn Hughes trade, the team has won two straight games and is playing some of its best hockey in weeks.

On Dec. 16, Thatcher Demko capped off the recent surge with his first shutout of the season as he stopped all 24 shots he faced, making it look easy in the process. But he wasn't ready to take all the credit for the performance, especially with some fresh faces watching from the bench.

Trying to Impress the New Guys

When asked about the win, Demko couldn't resist having a little fun with the fact that Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and Zeev Buium just arrived from the Minnesota Wild. "Trying to impress them a little bit," Demko joked about the guys who came over in the Hughes deal.

The lighthearted comment reflected a larger truth about the Canucks' locker room right now. Things feel different when you're winning, and the mood has shifted dramatically over the past few games.

"Obviously, vibes are higher when you're winning and guys are feeling good. I mean, I don't have to spell that out for you guys. It's more fun these last couple of games."

Dec 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium (24) and goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) clear the puck from the crease during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Not Taking Anything for Granted

Despite putting together a dominant shutout performance, Demko made sure to emphasize that nothing comes easy in the NHL. He wasn't about to downplay the challenge or act like the win was a foregone conclusion.

"It's a hard league. There are no easy games, so I'm not going to sit here and say the game was easy by any means." What made the difference wasn't just Demko standing on his head. It was the way the entire team has been playing recently.

The Canucks have tightened up defensively and made life easier for their goaltender. Demko continued, "A lot of this is just kind of how we're playing, too. I think we've actually been playing really well the last 10 days here. So it was good to do my job tonight, and the guys did theirs."

Building Momentum

The Canucks have now won two straight games, and the confidence is starting to build. Demko made it clear the team isn't satisfied with just stringing together a couple of wins. They want to keep this going.

"We've won two in a row. It feels good. We're trying to win every time we go on the ice," the goalie explained. "That's been the focus all year, and that'll be the focus in a couple of days on Long Island."

The Canucks will look to make it three straight when they face the Islanders on Dec. 19, reaching the midpoint of their five-game pre-Christmas road trip. If they can keep playing the way they have over the past 10 days, this could be the start of something sustainable rather than just a hot streak.

