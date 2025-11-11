Young Guns Chase Avalanche Star Atop NHL Scoring Standings
It feels like a passing-of-the-torch moment in the NHL — or at least the start of one. While established stars like Nathan MacKinnon, William Nylander, and Connor McDavid continue to dominate, the league’s next generation is closing the gap fast. Just over a month into the 2025–26 season, rookies and sophomores like Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, and Macklin Celebrini are lighting up the scoreboard and heavily contributing to their teams' success.
MacKinnon currently sits as the league's leading scorer, but with the league’s top five scorers separated by only six points, the chase is officially on. And the remarkable part? Three of those names are barely old enough to rent a car in most of the USA.
MacKinnon Still the Standard
Colorado’s captain continues to look every bit the MVP favorite. This past week, MacKinnon racked up four goals and six assists in three games, including a five-point masterclass against Vancouver, where he contributed on every goal in a 5–4 Avalanche overtime win. His combination of speed, power, and precision has propelled Colorado to the top spot in the NHL standings with a 10-1-5 record. With 29 points so far this season, MacKinnon sits alone atop the scoring race, holding a four-point lead over a pair of second-year studs tied for second.
Bedard, Carlsson, and Celebrini Closing Fast
Chicago’s Bedard, just 20 years old, is putting together a sophomore season that already feels special. He recorded three goals and seven assists over four games this week, including a four-point night against the Calgary Flames, where he was involved in all four goals of the Blackhawks’ 4–0 win. His combination of vision and growing confidence has been key to Chicago’s 8-5-3 start.
Not to be outdone, Carlsson has been just as dominant in Anaheim. The 20-year-old center is on a 10-game point streak and has notched five goals and four assists in his last four outings, helping the Ducks fly out to an 11-3-1 record and second overall in the NHL. His chemistry with Cutter Gauthier has made Anaheim one of the league’s most dangerous offensive teams, proving their rebuild might be over sooner than many expected.
Meanwhile, Celebrini is driving the offense for a resurgent San Jose Sharks squad. The rookie center tallied a goal and an assist in a 2–1 victory over Winnipeg, continuing his great play with 24 points on the year. The Sharks currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division with a 7-6-3, but with Celebrini leading the way, their future looks bright.
As of now, the NHL scoring leaderboard reads: 1. MacKinnon (29), 2. Bedard (25), 3. Carlsson (25), 4. Celebrini (24), 5. Nylander (23). It’s a snapshot of the NHL’s present colliding with its future, a generation of stars old and new competing in the world's most exciting sport
If this pace keeps up, the 2025–26 scoring race won’t just define the season — it might define the next era of hockey.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Rangers Star Has Huge Game After Shaving His Head
- Seth Jarvis Highlights Key Reasons For Hurricanes' Comeback Win vs. Toronto
- Lightning Look Dominant While Challenging Western Conference’s Best
- Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin Not Slowing Down
- Avalanche Leading the West Thanks to Nathan MacKinnon