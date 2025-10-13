Devils Goaltender Could See Season Debut vs. Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen is expected to get the nod for his season debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Devils (1-1-0) will be taking on the Blue Jackets (1-1-0) in the busiest day of the NHL season so far — there are 10 games on the league's slate for Canada's Thanksgiving Day. It's being reported that Allen will get his first start on the year over fellow netminder Jacob Markstrom. The move comes after Markstrom had given up nine goals throughout the Devils' first two games of the year against the Carolina Hurricanes and Tampa Bay Lightning.
The 35-year-old Allen posted a 13-16-1 record with four shutouts, a 2.66 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 31 regular-season appearances across the 2024-25 year.
New Jersey's team reporter Amanda Stein first made the report ahead of the game.
Allen has said he will be finishing his career with the Devils.
"[New Jersey] is a good organization, great group of guys, headed in the right direction and that was important for me ... to be on a good team and I had that here in Jersey" Allen previously said. "The setup for my family was great. Obviously that's a major influencer for me. It just checked a lot of boxes. I'm glad to be able to finish my career here."
Markstrom has played 536 total games in the league and has a career 24 shutouts across 242 wins. His GAA is currently a 2.71 as he's in the midst of his 17th year in the league.
The Devils are coming off securing their first win of the year over the Lightning from a 5-3 weekend win, while Columbus most recently defeated Minnesota by a score of 7-4.
Markstrom was traded to New Jersey by Calgary for Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft back in June of 2024.
Allen signed a five-year, $9 million contract to remain with the Devils in July. The 2019 Stanley Cup winner was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft — he's 208-184-43 with a 2.76 GAA, .908 save percentage and 28 shutouts in 460 regular-season games (436 starts) for the Devils, Montreal Canadiens and Blues. He is 11-12 with a 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage in 29 playoff games (23 starts) overall.
The matchup will serve as the Blue Jackets' home opener at Nationwide Arena for the their 25th season.
