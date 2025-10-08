Blue Jackets Sign Legend to One-Day Retirement Contract
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that longtime forward Cam Atkinson will sign a one-day contract with the club on October 16, officially retiring as a Blue Jacket after a distinguished 13-year NHL career. The signing and retirement ceremony will include a press conference with Atkinson and Blue Jackets president of hockey operations and general manager Don Waddell at Nationwide Arena, which will also be streamed live for fans.
Atkinson, 36, spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Columbus after being drafted by the club in the sixth round (157th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. He quickly became one of the franchise’s most iconic players, known for his elite speed, consistent scoring, and leadership both on and off the ice.
Over 627 games with the Blue Jackets, the Greenwich, Connecticut, native tallied 213 goals and 189 assists for 402 points, ranking second in franchise history in goals and points. He also holds top spots in several other categories, including game-winning goals, hat tricks, and playoff scoring.
During his time in Columbus, Atkinson was named to two NHL All-Star Games (2017 and 2019) and was recently honored as a member of the club’s Quarter-Century Team, recognizing the most impactful players in Blue Jackets history. His best individual season came in 2018-19, when he recorded a career-high 41 goals and helped lead the team to its first-ever playoff series win — a stunning sweep over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.
In 2021, Atkinson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he played two of the final three seasons of his career, before playing his last 39 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite battling injuries, he remained a respected veteran presence and mentor to younger players in both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay.
Beyond his on-ice success, Atkinson’s impact on the Columbus community was equally significant. He founded the Battery Hockey Academy to support youth hockey development in central Ohio and was actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives throughout his career.
The Blue Jackets will celebrate Atkinson’s career prior to their October 16 home game against the Colorado Avalanche, allowing fans to honor one of the most beloved figures in franchise history.
For the Blue Jackets and their fans, the ceremony will mark not just the end of a remarkable career, but the lasting legacy of a player who helped define an era of hockey in Columbus.
