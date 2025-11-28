Kraken's Jaden Schwartz to Miss Time with Injury
According to an announcement by the team, Jaden Schwartz — the team leader of the Seattle Kraken with 15 points — will miss around six weeks of action due to a lower-body injury.
The Kraken made the announcement on the morning of Nov. 28. Schwartz was originally injured in a recent 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. During the middle frame, he drifted into the Dallas crease while off-balance and became ensnared with Stars' defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok. Schwartz then limped to the bench and headed for the locker room, but did not return. The matchup against the Stars featured his lowest TOI of the year (11:26).
Schwartz, a left winger, has appeared in 23 games for Seattle so far this year and has tallied eight goals and seven assists.
At 33 years old, Schwartz is in the midst of his fifth year with the Kraken following his signing with the franchise in 2021 as an unrestricted free agent. He now serves as an alternate captain and his current deal carries a $5.5 million annual cap hit.
He signed a five-year contract with the expansion on July 28, 2021.
Kraken to Be Without Jaden Schwartz for Six Weeks
Schwartz previously helped the St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup for the 2018-19 season and finished the playoffs with a team-leading 12 goals.
The Canada native was originally drafted No. 14 overall by St. Louis.
He is now a pending UFA and his contract is slated to expire on July 1, 2026. The alternate captain has missed a total of 77 games over his first four years with Seattle.
Schwartz has a current career total of 542 points, from 230 goals and 312 assists from 834 games played.
The Kraken are currently sitting with 28 points in the Pacific Division, boasting a 11-6-6 overall record. They next see play on Nov. 29 against the Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5). The Anaheim Ducks (who are 14-8-1) currently lead the division with 29 points.
Fellow winger Jordan Eberle and teammate Matty Beniers closely follow Schwartz' position on the team stats sheet with 14 points, each. Eberle also has the same number of goals scored as Schwartz — with eight.
Seattle's Brandon Montour, who is a fan favorite, also recently tallied his 100th game with the Kraken against the Stars. The Kraken's Chandler Stephenson also recorded his 100th game with Seattle the game prior against the New York Islanders.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!