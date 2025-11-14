Wyatt Johnston Hits Major Milestone in Stars’ Rout
Wyatt Johnston has constantly proven to the hockey world that youth does not necessarily equal early career growing pains throughout his short time in the NHL.
The 22-year-old center, who was drafted in 2021 and was playing in just his 264th NHL game, netted the 100th goal of his career in a 7-0 Dallas Stars victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
Johnston is the first player from the 2021 NHL Draft to score 100 goals — the rest of the pack is 25 or more goals away from accomplishing that task. He’s also the second-fastest player in Stars history to reach the century mark. If one extrapolates that out to the entire history of the Minnesota North Stars/Dallas Stars franchise, then he’s the eighth quickest.
A Great Night in Montreal
With 5:39 to go in the first period, Johnston decided to make his mark. The Stars had just gone on the power play after Sam Steel drew a roughing call from Zack Bolduc. That put Dallas on the man advantage, and it promptly executed perfectly.
Mikko Rantanen swung the puck down low to Roope Hintz, which drew in the Montreal defense, enabling Hintz to pass it to Johnston, who was sitting in the slot all alone. Johnston collected the pass and fired it past Canadiens keeper Jakub Dobes to give the Stars a 1-0 lead they’d never relinquish.
Johnston reaching this milestone on the power play is no surprise to anybody familiar with his work this season. Through 18 games, Johnston has scored eight power-play goals. No other player in the NHL has seven. Whenever the Stars have needed that big-time goal to put them over the edge on the power play, Johnston has been the man they’ve called upon. And more often than not, he’s delivered.
A Star in the Making
At 11 goals and 10 assists through 18 games of action, Johnston is on pace to score 95 points this season. That would be by far the most he has put up in a single season — his career high for points in a campaign is 71 in 2024-25. And just a reminder: He’s only 22 years old.
Luckily for Dallas, he’ll be wearing Victory Green for quite some time. Earlier this year, he signed a five-year, $42 million contract extension that will keep him in Texas until 2030. It’s a bargain of a deal, especially if he’s going to be putting up this kind of production for the foreseeable future.
No matter how one slices it, Johnston is a star in the making, and the Stars are lucky to have him as their own.
