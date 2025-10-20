Red Wings Star Center Headlines Three Stars of Week
When the NHL handed out their Player of the Week award for the Week of October 13, there were three players that highlighted the list, but one stood out. The one that stood out and earned the number one Star of the Week was Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin.
The others that were named the second and third stars of the week for October 13 were Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel and Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood. Larkin, Eichel, and Wedgewood are helping lead their teams to the top of the NHL standings so far this year and it is quite a sight.
Larkin's Big Week
Larkin had quite the week for his Red Wings who currently sit at 5-1 overall and sit at the top of the Eastern Conference and Atlantic Division Standings. Larkin started the week facing Atlantic Division Foe the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Larkin scored a powerplay goal in the first period against the Maple Leafs and finished a +1 with 18:39 TOI in the Red Wings victory. After beating the Maple Leafs, Larkin faced the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on October 15 and finished with 2 assists in a 4-1 home victory.
After the Panthers, Larkin faced the Tampa Bay Lightning on October 17 and finished the game with a goal and an assist. His goal was an overtime game winning goal after the Lightning botched an odd-man rush and Larkin took the puck the other way and beat Andrei Vasilevsky for the game winner.
And finally on October 19 against the Edmonton Oilers, Larkin finished the game with 2 goals and 2 assists to finish the week with 4 goals and 5 assists. What a week for the Red Wings star.
Eichel's Masterful Week
Eichel faced the Calgary Flames twice, once on October 14 and once on October 18. On the 14th on the road he scored two goals and on the 18th he finished the game with 4 assists.
Eichel also scored one goal and had one assist in his victory against the Boston Bruins on October 16. Eichel and the Knights went 3-0 for the week and Eichel finished with 3 goals and 5 assists.
Wedgewood takes Avalanche starting job with huge week
Wedgewood faced the Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins this past week. He earned a victory in all 3 games and stopped 62-of-65 shots for a save percentage of .954%.
Wedgewood has been getting the bulk of the work in goal for the Avalanche because of an injury to usual starter Mackenzie Blackwood. Wedgewood with those performances is making the case to be the starter for the Avalanche this season even when Blackwood returns.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!