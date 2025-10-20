NHL Lessons Learned: Perfect Storm Brewing
Through the start of the 2025-2026 NHL campaign, there are a few trends emerging. The NHL is now finished with two weeks of the regular season, and it’s been an action packed beginning to the year. Some teams are quickly showing they have what it takes to be a Stanley Cup contender, and others who are making the opposite quite clear. Let's dive into a few of the latest lessons learned around the league.
1. Red Wings Rising
Look out for these Detroit Red Wings. After defeating the Edmonton Oilers, the Wings are now 5-1-0 to begin the season. As the Wings try to end their playoff drought and rise in a loaded Atlantic Division, this is exactly the start they were hoping for.
Captain Dylan Larkin has been outstanding leading the way. He has 11 points in the first five games, leading the charge offensively.
He also has been an incredible defensive presence. He limited Connor McDavid to zero points and just a pair of shots on goal in their recent matchup.
2. Delta Center Dominance
The Utah Mammoth are 4-2 to begin the season, and they’ve been even better on home ice at the Delta Center. The Mammoth have rattled off three consecutive victories in front of their home crowd, including their most recent win over the Boston Bruins.
Forwards Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller have been two standout players for the Mammoth so far. Keller, the team captain, has two goals and five assists for seven points through the first six contests. Schmaltz leads the team in a scoring to begin the year, with three goals and six assists for nine points.
Similarly, starting net minder Karel Vejmelka has been locked in to start the season. He’s compiled a record of 3-1-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.
3. Perfect Storm
The NHL’s last remaining undefeated team is the Carolina Hurricanes, The team is a perfect 5-0-0 through the opening weeks, and they’ve appear to be one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference in the early going.
One huge element of their success is the impact of their defense. Through the first five games, three of their defenders have four or more points. Shayne Gostisbehere continues being a perfect bit in Carolina, while rookie Alexander Nikishin looks like a stud in the making, and newcomer K’Andre Miller looks right at home with a pair of goals and assists in his first five games with the Canes.
