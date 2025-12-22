What Patrick Roy Loves Most About The New-look Islanders

For the first time since their back-to-back conference finals losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New York Islanders feel alive. Not competitive in a grind-it-out, hold-your-breath way. Alive in a way that pulls you forward in your seat and makes games feel urgent again.

There’s a pace to them now. A confidence that didn’t exist a year ago. Games don’t feel like exercises in survival. They feel like statements, even when things don’t go perfectly.

Since drafting Matthew Schaefer first overall, something has shifted. The Islanders no longer look like a team stuck between eras. Schaefer has been a runaway Rookie of the Year, injecting speed, confidence, and belief into a roster that badly needed it.

There’s been chaos, too. Kyle Palmieri somehow tore his ACL and still found a way to set up a goal. Ilya Sorokin, meanwhile, has been nothing short of spectacular, playing like one of the best goaltenders in the world and single-handedly keeping New York afloat when games tilt the wrong way.

Sorokin Playing as Steady as he Ever Has

Much like the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks, the Islanders suddenly look like a team on the come-up, powered by a franchise-altering first overall pick. That belief was reinforced after New York’s third game in 11 days against Tampa Bay, when the Islanders swept a three-game series against a Lightning team that entered the matchup on a 15–3 run.

There’s game changers and then there’s FRANCHISE changers, and Matthew Schaefer has changed the entire course for the Islanders. pic.twitter.com/e5PurnBACb — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 12, 2025

Tampa threw everything it had at New York, but it didn't matter. Sorokin shut the door three nights in a row and reminded everyone how thin the line is between good and great when elite goaltending enters the equation.

After that third win over the Lightning, Patrick Roy was asked about Sorokin’s recent form.

"I never had any doubt. I never had any doubt at all," Roy said. "Even from the day I got here, I knew we had one of the best goaltenders in the game, and I still believe that."

Dec 9, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin (30) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

That’s not coach-speak. Roy doesn’t waste words, and he doesn’t hand out confidence lightly. Coming from one of the greatest goaltenders to ever play the position, the endorsement carries some serious weight. Roy sees the calm, the patience, the control, and the way Sorokin never lets chaos change his game.

For years, the debate over the world’s best goalie has revolved around four familiar names. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky are multiple-time Cup winners. Igor Shesterkin recently signed the richest goalie contract in NHL history. Connor Hellebuyck owns back-to-back Vezinas, three overall, a Jennings Trophy, and last season’s Hart — though he’s currently sidelined.

Lost in that conversation, too often, is Sorokin. Night after night, he gives the Islanders a chance, even when the roster in front of him is patched together with tape and belief.

The New York Islanders this season:



• Bo Horvat is on a 48g | 85pt pace

• Matthew Schaefer is the runaway ROTY

• Kyle Palmieri tore his ACL and set up a goal

• both Sorokin and Rittich are above .900 sv%

• they won a game 6-3 over Colorado



This team is just so fun. pic.twitter.com/ZTwF8JjYlK — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) December 5, 2025

The Islanders Next Man Up Mentality

Later in the interview, Roy shifted from Sorokin to the group as a whole, praising the team’s ability to stay competitive through injuries.

"That’s what I love about our group. It’s funny, because last night I was at a restaurant and people were saying the cool thing about the Islanders right now is that even if we lose key players, there’s always someone who steps up and performs. Tonight, it was Anthony with two assists, big goals from Ritchie and a big goal from Pageau. Then you look at the shootout — two in a row, Heineman comes through, three-for-three in shootouts. That was a big win for our team."

What stands out isn’t just the names. It’s the pattern. Someone is always ready. Someone always answers. Roy followed that by emphasizing joy, compassion, boldness and stating how proud he was of his team.

"It just shows us that what we’re doing, we’re doing the right thing. Having that joy, that compassion, that boldness — it’s exactly what this team needs. Seeing our guys, the way they’ve been playing and what they’re doing, I’m so proud of them. They deserve a lot of credit for what they’ve been doing. It’s exciting for our franchise."

The Islanders aren’t just surviving anymore. They’re building something. And for the first time in a long time, it feels like the future has arrived early — and it’s pulling them forward.

