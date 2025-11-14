Red Wings Make Statement in Latest Win
The Detroit Red Wings picked up a much-needed victory over the Anaheim Ducks, ending their three-game losing streak. They outworked a very impressive Ducks squad to earn the 6-3 victory, but the win was more than just getting back on track.
The Red Wings made a statement with their latest win, showing the rest of the NHL that they cannot be counted out this season.
Back in the Wild Card
The Red Wings began the season exactly as the team and the organization hoped, winning five of their first six games.
The month of November has been a bumpy one for the team by comparison. Before their victory over Anaheim, the Wings were 1-3 so far. It had pushed the team just out of the extremely tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. After ending their streak, however, the Wings are back in possession of a Wild Card spot in the East.
Take Away His Eyes
The Wings are doing damage in the offensive zone by making life difficult for the opposing goaltender. The team is taking every possible shot on goal and staying in position, hoping a rebound pops free or a shot gets lucky and finds the net behind the goaltender.
It's been an emphasis for the team in practice, according to scoring winger Alex DeBrincat, and it paid off several times against the Ducks. DeBrincat was the recipient of that good fortune, recording two goals to raise his season totals to six goals and 18 points in 17 contests.
“For us this week, it was getting in the goalie’s eyes, getting in front of the net and working hard there,” he said. “I thought we did a good job of that, but we got to keep that up and make it hard on their goalies."
Injury Concerns in Goal
One aspect to monitor is the injury situation in goal. Veteran John Gibson, acquired from Anaheim by the Wings this past offseason, left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury. The team had no update following the game other than Gibson needing further evaluation.
If he is out for any period of time, fellow veteran Cam Talbot could shoulder more starts. The tandem has split games so far in 2025, but without Gibson, Talbot would take over the starting role full-time.
Building Momentum
The key now for the Red Wings is to keep building momentum after an important and impressive victory. Good teams are able to bounce back after a tough stretch and recover, and that's exactly what they did against the Ducks.
Now, they have to keep winning and show that it wasn't just a fluke. They have the offensive depth and a solid blue line to continue making waves in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference, and following a statement victory, it could be their time.
