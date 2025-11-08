Rangers vs Red Wings Takeaways: Detroit Cools Off
The New York Rangers spoiled Patrick Kane’s return to the ice with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
Despite outshooting the visiting Rangers 33-26, the Red Wings couldn’t get enough pucks past Jonathan Quick and walked away with a disappointing loss to one of the teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.
The Rangers improved to 7-6-2, while the Red Wings fell to 9-6.
Here are five takeaways from the Rangers’ triumph over the Red Wings.
Panarin’s New Look Paying Off?
The New York Rangers have struggled to start the season and have been searching for a way to improve their fortunes. Well, according to Artemi Panarin, the answer might just be to go bald.
On Nov. 6, Panarin was spotted at practice with a freshly shaved head that certainly stood out. It wasn’t a move made without purpose — the last time Panarin played with a bald head, he had a remarkable season that saw him score 49 goals and record 120 points.
If early returns are any indication, Panarin’s superstitious nature might be paying off, as the Rangers came away with the win and he tallied one goal and two assists.
Quick Shines in Goal for New York
Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan opted to start backup goalie Jonathan Quick against the Red Wings instead of usual starter and star netminder Igor Shesterkin. Sullivan’s decision paid off, as Quick was phenomenal in the win. He stopped 32 of the 33 shots Detroit fired his way and kept things steady when the Red Wings were on the power play.
If the Rangers are going to rally back from their slow start, solid play in the crease will be essential. While Shesterkin is a proven nightly presence, seeing Quick — who has also been strong in limited action — perform this well had to be an encouraging sight for the team.
Michigan Native Laba Nets Go-Ahead Goal
Rookie Noah Laba hasn’t been a major factor for the Rangers early in the season, but he came up with a big-time goal in a place that means a lot to him.
Laba, who was born in Northville, Michigan, scored the go-ahead goal with 15:08 remaining in the second period against his home-state Red Wings. He batted the puck out of midair and into the net after a chaotic play that saw nearly every player on the ice crash toward the crease.
In the end, Laba’s stick delivered the difference-maker, giving the Rangers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Kane Active in Return from Injury
Despite missing nine games with an upper-body injury, veteran forward Patrick Kane didn’t seem to miss a beat in terms of ice time. Kane, now in his third season with the Red Wings, slotted back into the second line and logged 17:41 of ice time, which ranked second on the team. While he didn’t record any points, Kane’s presence on the ice is a crucial component if the Red Wings hope to end their eight-season Stanley Cup Playoff drought.
Red Wings Slip in Tight Eastern Race
The Red Wings entered the night in contention for the top spot in the Atlantic Division but failed to gain ground on the Montreal Canadiens with the loss. That’s disappointing for Detroit, as it needs to take advantage of games against lower-ranked opponents to establish itself as a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, the Rangers have shown signs of life recently. They’ve won four of their last five games, suggesting the team might finally be turning a corner. Time will tell if that’s the case, but any positive momentum for Sullivan’s squad is certainly welcome.
