Mario Lemieux Speaks on Sidney Crosby's New Penguins Points Record

Mario Lemieux’s career still looms over hockey like a landmark. He wasn’t just great — he was transformational. Size, skill, vision, and creativity blended into something the league had never quite seen, and Pittsburgh was built around it for 17 years.

When Lemieux returned for Crosby’s rookie season, the symbolism felt heavy even then. The franchise icon skating alongside the next great hope. Everyone knew Crosby was talented. Everyone believed he would be special. Very few imagined he would one day climb to Lemieux’s level, let alone pass him.

Crosby didn’t just chase excellence — he lived inside it. Year after year, he stacked production with responsibility, blending elite offense with relentless two-way play. Slowly, the idea of him standing alone atop Pittsburgh’s record book shifted from impossible to inevitable.

Still, when Crosby finally passed Lemieux in franchise points — and climbed past him on the NHL’s all-time scoring list — it carried a weight no stat sheet could explain. Especially given the chaos surrounding it.

A Milestone Nearly Lost in the Noise

As Crosby closed in on history, the Penguins were stuck in one of the darkest stretches the franchise had endured since he was drafted. Losses were piling up, big leads were evaporating, and the team's confidence looked non-existent.

It began with back-to-back shootout losses to the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, both featuring late tying goals from Pittsburgh’s opponents — including one from Beckett Sennecke with 0.1 seconds left while the Penguins were on a power play. Then came a 4–2 loss to Montreal that felt heavier than the score suggested.

What followed defied explanation. Against the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh blew a 5–1 third-period lead, surrendering five unanswered goals to lose the game 6–5 in overtime. The collapse was so shocking that it brought longtime Sharks broadcaster Randy Hahn to tears. The Penguins hadn't blown a lead like that since 1976.

The very next day, history repeated itself. Pittsburgh led Utah 3–0 in the third period and lost 5–4 just 42 seconds into overtime. The Penguins had a 99.9 percent chance to beat San Jose and a 97.9% chance to beat Utah. Losing both games carried a 0.0021% probability.

The losing streak grew to six straight against the Edmonton Oilers in a storyline-filled matchup featuring Tristan Jarry and Stuart Skinner facing their former teams for the first time since being traded for each other. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had four points, including Draisaitl’s 1,000th.

Then came back-to-back 4–0 shutout losses to the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. The Penguins had officially lost eight straight, and Crosby’s chase of Lemieux felt increasingly overshadowed by the possibility that he might break the franchise record in a losing effort.

History Refuses to Wait in Pittsburgh

Thankfully, it didn’t end that way. Facing Montreal for the third time in 10 days, Crosby wasted no time rewriting history.

After Pittsburgh fell behind early, Crosby answered almost immediately, redirecting an Erik Karlsson shot-pass past the Jakub Dobes to tie both the game and Lemieux in career regular season points. The moment landed like a thunderclap — loud, sudden, and unforgettable.

Minutes later, Lemieux's record fell. Crosby fired a shot on the power play that created chaos at the crease. Rakell finished it, Crosby collected the assist (video below, and suddenly the record belonged to him alone. The bench emptied, the crowd erupted, and history settled in.

A Message That Meant Everything

After the on-ice celebration, a tribute video played featuring moments from Crosby’s career alongside reflections from Lemieux himself. Crosby’s parents watched from the stands, soaking in a moment few athletes ever reach. Then the arena went silent.

Another video rolled — one far simpler, far more powerful. Mario Lemieux, reserved as always, spoke directly to Crosby.

"Hey Sid, congratulations on passing me with 1,724 points," Lemieux said. "I knew when we played together in 2005 that you were going to be a very special player and accomplish a lot of great things in your career. Here we are 20 years later. You're now one of the best who ever played the game. You've been a great ambassador for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the National Hockey League, and the hockey world. I just would like to wish you all the best the rest of the way and again, congratulations. Well done my friend."

For Crosby, that message likely meant more than the record. Lemieux wasn’t just an idol — he was the man who drafted him, mentored him in his rookie season, and quietly passed the torch.

Lemieux has never spoken often. He doesn’t chase attention. When he chooses to say something, people automatically get quiet and listen. That night, the entire building did exactly that.

The bond between Lemieux and Crosby is bigger than stats or banners. It’s a shared responsibility to a franchise, a city, and a standard of greatness. One legend acknowledging another — not as a successor, but as an equal.

