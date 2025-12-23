What to Expect From Maple Leafs After Mark Savard Firing

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant coaching change this week. Mark Savard is out as assistant coach after running the team's power play, and the decision signals that management isn't satisfied with the results. When a coach gets fired, it's not just about who's coming in next.

It's about what message gets sent to the players. The Maple Leafs' power play has been inconsistent this season despite having elite talent like Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Toronto has already experimented with personnel, splitting up their units and having Nylander and Matthews flip sides.

But those adjustments haven't produced the consistent results the organization demands. Now the question becomes what happens next. According to TSN's Cameron Gaunce, speaking on the latest episode of First Up with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo, the change should create an immediate impact even if it's temporary.

The Urgency Factor

Gaunce expects the firing to light a fire under players who suddenly realize their spots aren't guaranteed.

"I think the biggest thing that's going to come from this is, first of all, there's going to be a little bit of a jolt," he explained.

The analyst believes this will push some urgency into the squad.

Guance continued, "I think the guys are going to realize that if they're willing to fire a coach, some changes are potentially going to be made." That awareness matters. When management shows they're willing to make moves, players understand that nobody is safe.

Dec 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a pad save as Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) looks on during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Even established stars can find themselves facing questions about their approach or effectiveness once the new coach arrives. The arrival of a new coach means everyone needs to make a fresh impression. Gaunce pointed out that while Nylander and Matthews are probably secure, other players on the power play units should be nervous.

"Some of the other guys who are on it, they could be thinking, well, maybe this coach wants a different look," Guance said. "Maybe I'm not going to be on that unit. So you might see a bit more urgency from players."

That competition for spots should push everyone to elevate their game.

First Impressions Matter

Players know a new coach often brings new ideas about personnel, and nobody wants to be the one who loses their power-play time. Gaunce emphasized that players will want to start strong under new leadership.

"When a new guy comes in, everyone wants to make that first impression. They want to be the reason that this coach maybe had some success early. So you might see a bit of urgency right away."

The caveat is that this urgency might not last long. Gaunce acknowledged it could only be a game or two before things settle back into patterns. But in the short term, the Maple Leafs should see improved effort and execution on the power play simply because players want to prove they deserve to stay on the units.

Whether that translates into sustained success remains to be seen. But the immediate impact of Savard's firing should be noticeable when Toronto takes the ice next.

