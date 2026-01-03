Oilers Look to Bounce Back Against Flyers Behind Hot Scorers

The Edmonton Oilers are getting elite production from their top offensive players at exactly the right time. Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman enter this matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers riding hot streaks that have the Oilers rolling and positioned to take advantage of their recent success against Philadelphia.

McDavid is on a 14-game point streak with 13 goals and 21 assists during that stretch, the longest point streak in the NHL this season. The captain continues to separate himself from the rest of the league's elite players with production that seems unsustainable yet somehow continues game after game.

Hyman has been nearly as impressive, scoring 10 goals in his last 11 games since December 11. He's riding a six-game point streak with four goals and five assists, providing the secondary scoring that makes Edmonton nearly impossible to stop when both he and McDavid are clicking.

Success Against Philadelphia

Dec 29, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) warms up before a game against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images | James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

The Oilers have owned the Flyers in recent meetings, earning at least a point in six of their last eight games against Philadelphia. Edmonton has posted a 5-2-1 record in that span, showing they know how to beat the Flyers regardless of where the game is played.

That recent dominance should give the Oilers confidence heading into Saturday's game at Rogers Place. Philadelphia presents challenges with their young talent and improved play under their current system, but Edmonton has figured out how to exploit weaknesses and generate offense against them.

The Flyers will need to find a way to slow down McDavid and Hyman if they want any chance of stealing points in Edmonton. That's easier said than done when both players are in the kind of form they've shown over the past few weeks.

Riding Momentum

Edmonton needs to capitalize on the momentum their stars are creating. When McDavid is producing at this level and Hyman is scoring seemingly every night, the Oilers become legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. The challenge is maintaining that production over a full season.

Connor McDavid & Zach Hyman look to extend their point streaks as the #Oilers aim to bounce back vs. Philadelphia. We've got your game notes, presented by @DirtyLaundryVin 🍷📝 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MuCt2alqJY — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 3, 2026

Hyman's recent surge has been particularly important given the injuries and inconsistency Edmonton has dealt with throughout the lineup. Having a player score 10 goals in 11 games takes enormous pressure off the rest of the team and allows role players to focus on their defensive responsibilities.

McDavid's 14-game point streak represents the kind of sustained excellence that wins scoring titles and MVP awards. He's dragging the Oilers up the standings through sheer force of will, and teammates are benefiting from playing alongside someone performing at that level.

Saturday's game gives Edmonton another opportunity to build on its recent success and continue climbing the Pacific Division standings. With McDavid and Hyman playing the best hockey of their seasons, the Oilers should have every advantage against a Flyers team they've handled consistently in recent years.

