Oilers Place David Tomasek on Waivers for Contract Termination

The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they will place forward David Tomasek on waivers for the purpose of contract termination. The move brings an end to the Czech forward's short tenure with the organization after struggling to make an impact at the NHL level.

Tomasek will hit the waiver wire on Sunday following the NHL's holiday roster freeze. The 29-year-old appeared in 22 games with the Oilers this season, recording three goals and two assists for five points. Those numbers simply weren't enough to justify keeping him on the roster.

The Oilers signed Tomasek to a one-year deal on April 2 after he completed the 2024-25 season with Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League. The expectation was that his European production would translate to success in North America, but that never materialized.

Couldn't Find His Game

Tomasek had been a productive player overseas, which made him an intriguing gamble for Edmonton. The Oilers hoped he could provide depth scoring and fill a bottom-six role. Instead, he struggled to adjust to the NHL game and rarely looked comfortable.

Five points in 22 games works out to 0.23 points per game, which is well below what the Oilers need from their forward group. When you factor in the roster spot and cap space he was occupying, it became clear this experiment wasn't working.

The decision to terminate his contract rather than simply waive him and send him to the AHL suggests the Oilers want to move on completely. This allows Tomasek to return to Europe and continue his career there, where he's proven he can be effective.

What Happens Next

Once Tomasek clears waivers on Sunday, his contract will be terminated, and he'll become a free agent. The Oilers will get some cap relief, though the amount is relatively small given his contract details. This move also opens up a roster spot for Edmonton, giving them flexibility to call up a player from the AHL or make another move if needed.

With the Oilers pushing for a playoff spot, they need every roster position to be productive. For Tomasek, this likely means a return to European hockey, where he's been successful throughout his career. The NHL opportunity didn't work out, but he should have no trouble finding a quality situation overseas.

The Oilers will move forward without him and continue searching for the depth pieces they need to compete in the Western Conference.

