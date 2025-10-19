Breakaway on SI

Panthers' Brad Marchand Faces Maximum Fine After Dramatic Scuffle

The Florida Panthers' left winger has been slapped with a hefty fine after being involved in an unsportsmanlike battle.

Maria Aldrich

Oct 18, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks to pass during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks to pass during the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Panthers' latest matchup against the Buffalo Sabres did not have a favorable outcome, but it was certainly a memorable game for both franchises. The Panthers dropped the matchup with a hideous score of 3-0, allowing the Sabres to claim victory.

Adding to Florida's frustration, left winger Brad Marchand was involved in quite the scuffle. As seen in the past, Marchand is not one to back away from confrontation on the ice, but his actions this time around have resulted in a hefty fine.

Marchand Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Florida Panthers Left Wing Brad Marchand
Oct 9, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The minute Buffalo's captain Rasmus Dahlin checked Marchand during the second period, it didn't take long for things to heat up. Dahlin hit the ice, Marchand threw himself over to Dahlin and fists were flying. Various players from both teams were involved, but the moment that truly stuck out during the scuffle was when Marchand ripped off Dahlin's helmet and continued to throw punches.

Beyond the expected calls made by officials, Marchand has now been hit was the maximum fine allowed by the CBA of $5,000 due to his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following the incident, Dahlin spoke out and handled the situation with grace. According to Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic (subscription required), Dahlin stated, "Whoever gets the most angry is usually the one that gets the penalty. You have to stay calm in those moments. Usually he's really good at that, but I won a little battle today... He's a competitor. I've probably done something like that in the past, too, so stuff happens out there."

Panthers Endure Brutal Losing Streak

Florida' Panthers Defenseman Uvis Balinskis
Oct 18, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis (26) makes a pass during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images / Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Overall, Marchand's debacle aside, this has not been a picture-perfect week for Florida. They are currently ranked No. 5 in the Atlantic Division and own an overall record of 3-4 at the time of this writing. The Sabres (2-3) sit directly below them at No. 6, and they are slowly creeping their way up in the standings.

The Panthers are now experiencing a four-game losing streak, having initially lost to the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2), followed by the Detroit Red Wings (4-1), the New Jersey Devils (3-1) and now the Sabres (3-0).

Fortunately, the franchise has plenty of time to turn things around; they don't have to stay down forever. However, getting back to where they once were — Stanley Cup champions — will require all hands on deck. Focus is key when it comes to performance on the ice.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Published
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Home/News Feed Page