Panthers Sign Key Forward to Long-Term Extension
After raising their Stanley Cup banner to the rafters and closing out their first win of the 2024-25 season, the Florida Panthers have signed a key forward to a long-term extension. The Panthers have signed Carter Verhaeghe to an eight-year extension worth $7 million annually.
The 2024-25 season is the last of Verhaeghe’s current deal that he signed in July of 2021 at $4.166 million annually.
Verhaeghe joined the Panthers after spending his rookie campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. In 331 career games, he has posted 127 goals and 122 assists for 249 total points.
While he played 17:19 against the Boston Bruins in the season opener, Verhaeghe did not record a point.
Verhaeghe has been a key forward ever since joining the Panthers, especially during their Stanley Cup run last season. In 24 playoff games en route to the Panthers’ first-ever Cup, Verhaeghe scored 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 total points.
Even in the postseason run that saw the Panthers lose in the Cup final to the Vegas Golden Knights, Verhaeghe put up 17 points (7G-10A). In 69 career playoff games, he has put up 55 total points (26G-29A).
Verhaeghe is a two-time Cup champ as he helped the Lighting secure a championship in his 2019-20 rookie season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs originally drafted Verhaeghe in the third round (82nd overall) during the 2013 NHL Draft, but he never played a game in Toronto.
Verhaeghe has had a heck of a journey in hockey and has fought and earned his way to where he is today. This new deal will keep him in Florida through the 2032-33 season.
