Franchise Cornerstone Scores Utah Hockey Club's First Goal
The Utah Hockey Club has officially kicked off its inaugural season and a future franchise cornerstone appropriately picked up the team’s first-ever goal. Forward Dylan Guenther is fresh off signing an eight-year extension with Utah, and he became the newest trivia answer as the first goal in franchise history.
Early in the opening frame against the Chicago Blackhawks, Guenther ripped a one-time shot from above the face-off circles, but it found its way into the net. The sold-out Delta Center exploded with cheers as the playoff-like atmosphere was brought to their feet.
Assisted by defenseman Michael Kesselring and Logan Cooley, it was those two that got the play started.
Cooley received a breakout pass from behind their own net and started the transition into the attack. Cooley handed the puck off the Kesselring who carried the puck into the Blackhawks’ zone before quickly dropping a pass to Guenther.
He didn’t seem fully set, but Guenther got enough of the shot to beat Blackhawks’ goalie Petr Mrazek. It was Utah’s second shot on goal of the game and the perfect way to kick off their season.
Not only does Utah have high hopes for their team, but Guenther has been given some praise since signing an eight-year deal worth $7,142,875 annually. Utah captain Clayton Keller said Guenther has the skills to score 50 goals in a single season.
Getting an early goal not only put Utah ahead but also added another level of juice to the lively Delta Center crowd.
After years of futility as the Arizona Coyotes, the Utah Hockey Club are looking forward to stability and hopefully some big-time success.
Captain Keller followed up Guenther's tally with his own to give Utah a 2-0 lead before the Blackhawks could even reach a second shot.
