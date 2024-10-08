Watch: Panthers Raise Stanley Cup Banner
The Florida Panthers are officially the defending Stanley Cup Champions. After a summer of celebration and reloading one of the most dangerous rosters in the NHL, the Panthers kick off their title defense against the Boston Bruins.
Before taking on the Bruins, the Panthers had one more bit of Stanley Cup celebrating to do. In front of a sold out crowd of just over 19,000 folks in attendance at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers' players and management watched as the team raised their championship banner to the rafters. This marks the official enshrinement and commemoration of the team's first ever Stanley Cup victory. Reporter Will Manso WPLG News shared a brief clip of the banner raising on his X account.
The Panthers captured their first title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games during the final series. It was one of the most competitive and entertaining Stanley Cup Finals of recent memory, as the Oilers climbed back from a 3-0 series deficit to force a game 7. The Panthers were ultimately too deep of a team and hoisted the Cup when time expired.
The good thing for the Cats are that their core is returning relatively unchanged. Their captain Sasha Barkov as well as star forward Matthew Tkachuk are poised for more dominance. The depth behind them is impressive, with veterans Sam Bennett, Evan Rodrigues, and Carter Verhaege playing critical roles on the squad. Defensively, the team retained Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad, keeping the team's top blue-liners on the roster for another championship run.
The Bruins are likely to be a thorn in the side of the Panthers all season. The Atlantic Division is loaded. In addition to the Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning are also division, conference, and Stanley Cup contenders. This first meeting between the two teams will set the tone for what should be a fiery season of contests in the Atlantic.
