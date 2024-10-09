Panthers Fans Mock Bruins, Jeremy Swayman
The Boston Bruins recently put an end to a very difficult and public contract negotiation with their star goalie Jeremy Swayman. After an entire offseason, the Bruins finally got Swayman signed to an eight-year extension worth $8.25 million annually.
While it was good for the Bruins to get a deal done, there was a while it felt like Swayman might miss some of the season without a contract. Swayman missed the entire preseason and basically all of training camp and didn’t have a lot of time to get up to game speed in time for the season opener.
The Bruins opened their season with Joonas Korpisalo in goal and were going up against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Not only did the Panthers get off to a hot start, the fans at Amerant Bank Arena had some fun with the recent Bruins saga.
While winning 5-1 in the second period, Panthers fans started a “We want Swayman” chant as a good taunt towards the Bruins.
Swayman may not have been on the ice, but he was serving as Korpisalo’s backup and on the bench and likely heard the crowd.
In previous years, Panthers' fans have gotten a bad reputation for not being the largest fan base, but they proved that they pay attention with this chant.
The Panthers were running away with the game with five goals in 24 shots. The Bruins, meanwhile, only had one tally on 14 total shots. The Bruins eventually picked up a second goal but were still down 5-2 at the end of the two periods.
Despite getting swatted by the Panthers, and their fans’ requests, the Bruins returned for the third period with Korpisalo still serving between the pipes.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!