Panthers Facing Tough Choice With Sergei Bobrovsky

The Florida Panthers continue to have a rough season, but one insider believes that once the season is over, Florida might have to make a tough decision for their goaltending mainstay Sergei Bobrovsky.

Nov 22, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) gets scored on by Edmonton Oilers right wing Vasily Podkolzin (not pictured) during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Florida Panthers have built a championship culture by doing right by the players who delivered them two Stanley Cup titles. They've signed key contributors to extensions, rewarded loyalty, and shown they're willing to take care of the guys who helped them reach the top.

But now they're facing a decision that could test that philosophy in a major way. What do you do with Sergei Bobrovsky? Bobrovsky is in the final year of his contract, and his numbers this season tell a concerning story.

He's currently sitting at an .886 save percentage, a significant drop from the elite goaltending that carried Florida through back-to-back championship runs. Meanwhile, backup Daniil Tarasov has posted a .907 save percentage, and while he hasn't faced the same level of competition, the gap in performance is impossible to ignore.

The Loyalty Factor

Jason Gregor broke down the dilemma on the DFO Rundown, pointing out that Florida has made a habit of rewarding the players who helped them win.

"The Panthers have pretty much signed everybody who has helped them win a Stanley Cup to significant deals," Gregor said. "And that's a loyalty factor."

It's hard to argue with that approach when it's produced two championships. Taking care of your core players sends a message to the locker room that the organization values what you've contributed, and that kind of culture matters when you're trying to sustain success.

But Gregor also pointed out the flip side of that loyalty. Sometimes it hurts you after you've won, and sometimes you need to make the cold, calculated decision that prioritizes the future over the past.

The Bill Belichick Approach

Gregor referenced the Patriots' legendary coach when discussing what a cutthroat approach might look like for Florida. "You almost have to be a Bill Belichick cutthroat to say, 'Hey Bob, this is unreal, but you know, we might pay you to be a backup at two million bucks. Sure, but we're not giving you big-time starter money.'"

The question Gregor posed is the one Florida general manager Bill Zito will have to answer soon. Do they reward Bobrovsky with a two or three-year deal at six-plus million dollars because of what he's done for the franchise? Or do they make the tough call and move on?

A Defining Decision

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky
Nov 20, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is the kind of decision that defines a general manager's tenure. Get it right, and you maintain flexibility while still competing for championships. Get it wrong, and you're stuck paying big money for declining performance while your window to win closes.

Bobrovsky has earned everything Florida has given him. Two Cups, iconic playoff performances, and a legacy as one of the franchise's greatest players. But loyalty and logic don't always align, and the Panthers are about to find out which one matters more when the dollars and term get put on the table.

