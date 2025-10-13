Gritty Panthers Fourth Liner Earns Extension
The Florida Panthers recently finished up a 3-0 opening season stretch that saw them defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the Ottawa Senators. And even though they went 3-0 to begin the season, they are dealing with being without their captain Alexsander Barkov for the whole season because of injury and being without Matthew Tkachuk till December due to Sports Hernia Surgery.
But being 3-0 at the beginning of the year, does not mean that general manager Bill Zito cannot still get business done this early in the season. One of his mainstays on the fourth line, Jonah Gadjovich, earned himself a nice 2-year extension from Zito.
Gadjovich is somebody that will stand up to his teammates whenever it is needed. Gadjovich is somebody that will block a shot whenever it is needed. Gadjovich is somebody that will throw a hit on an opponent whenever it is needed. He is a team player even though he plays on the fourth line for Zito and the Panthers.
Gadjovich was on the Panthers for the back-to-back Stanley Cup runs the last two years, so he has been in Sunrise for a bit now. He scored a huge goal in game 7 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs this past year, to really help the Panthers continue their title run.
No matter who Gadjovich skates with on the fourth line, he knows his role. No matter who coach Paul Maurice decides to put on a line with Gadjovich, Gadjovich will get the job done. Gadjovich also has been used quite a bit on the penalty kill for the Panthers the last couple season as well.
Gadjovich is somebody that Paul Maurice trusts to be out on the ice when the Panthers are trying to defend a lead late. He is going to be out there throwing his body around and doing everything he can to make sure the puck comes out of the offensive zone and that his team wins.
He was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, but it seems like Gadjovich ending up on the Panthers is right where he belongs. Fans can tell that Gadjovich loves playing for Maurice and will just keep fulfilling his role and playing his part and doing his thing on the ice.
Gadjovich earned a nice extension and now gets to help the Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup ring in a row. The Panthers, Maurice, and Zito are all glad to have him for at least two more years.
